JJ Says: What a rivalry game should be

Petaluma is a baseball town.

Despite a quick change of date and time and despite the community’s biggest event of the year happening across town, an overflow crowd turned out last Saturday afternoon for the Petaluma Trojan invasion of the Casa Grande Gauchos’ home diamond. The stands filled like a 3-year-old’s Easter basket and spilled down both baselines to the outfield fences.

What the good-humored spectators saw was a fun and entertaining baseball game between two respectful rivals. It was not a perfectly played game. There were errors, miscues and missteps on both sides. There were also clutch hits, sparkling defense and outstanding pitching.

It was what a high school rivalry is supposed to be.

For the record, Petaluma won the game 4-2.

I slipped in just before first pitch, hustling to get across the freeway after hustling away following the parade’s conclusion. Talk about a doubleheader – community parade and baseball. No apple pie being available, I settled for an ice cream to cap off the day.

With sturdy correspondent George Haire squeezed into the cheap seats to report on the game, I had the luxury of observing and chatting, more of the latter than the former, but I did did note some obvious trends.

One point is that the Casa Grande coaching staff was absolutely correct in switching the game from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. Rain on Friday was several drops less than moderate, but the Casa Grande diamond, one of the best kept in the area, has an outfield that drains like a clogged sink. After several days of off-again and start-again precipitation, the outfield could have been renamed Splash City.

Given an extra day and the sun’s healing help, the diamond was perfect for a perfect afternoon.

On that diamond I saw for the second time what everyone else saw. Petaluma junior Aaron Davainis is a special talent. He is big, strong and throws hard. But more than throwing hard, he throws with “pop.” There is no way to explain “pop.” It is that extra that makes a ball appear to jump (for lack of a better word) on its way to the plate.

I’m sure I’ve seen others, but two high school pitchers that come to mind who had that kind of movement on a fastball were Anthony Bender who is now with the Dodgers and a pure athlete named Matt Nadolski. Davainis has the added advantage of having the ball go where he wants it to end up. It is almost like he dials in a GPS location and the ball follows the coordinates.

The other obvious observation that makes me a baseball Guru is that defense wins games.

We rave about strikeout pitchers and home run hitters, but often it is defense that wins or loses games.

In Saturday’s game, much to Casa Grande’s dismay, it was the latter.

Petaluma scored four runs in the first inning. The way Davainis pitches and Petaluma fields, the game was pretty much over. Casa Grande defensive miscues contributed greatly to the rally. Two Gaucho outfielders collided resulting in a dropped fly and, later, an old-fashioned infield boot sent home a run. The mistakes proved costly

On the flip side, when Casa Grande finally got to Davainis on a double by Kaden Ramirez, the Trojans stopped the rally cold on a perfect relay to nail the hitter at third. In the runner’s defense, it took a perfect play to make the out. Petaluma made a perfect play.

It should be noted that Casa Grande has been, through much of the season, a good fielding team, but as Coach Pete Sikora noted, “We picked a bad time to have our worst fielding game of the season.”

To sum it up.

Baseball expert that I am, I astutely observed:

1.You can’t play on a wet field.

2.When a pitcher throws hard and accurately he is likely to win.

3.When you make fielding mistakes, you are likely to lose.

Elementary my dear Watson.