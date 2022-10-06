JJ Says: What the coat really means

My memory isn’t what it used to be. There are times when facts, events and even people run together. There are, however, two dates that will stick with me even as I continue to add experiences to what is already a sometimes overwhelming collection.

One is a shared remembrance of Oct. 9, 2017. It was late in the afternoon when I returned to the mobile home park to discover the still smoldering ashes of the remains of my home and all my material possessions.

The other remarkable and, by far, important date is tethered forever to the loss, and didn’t occur until days after the Tubbs Fire on a chilly Oct. 10 night in Forestville when I truly understood the meaning of community.

Those who went through the terror of that Oct. 8 night, realize just how difficult the following days, months and even years have truly been.

There were endless hours of paperwork, a nomadic existence that led from one temporary respite to another, a scavenger hunt for everything from shoes to vehicles. There was a literal re-establishing of your identity from home address to mail service. The list is endless.

I have never made a big deal about my travails, and, honestly, feel awkward even mentioning them because so many others had it so much worse and suffered so much more, including the loss of loved ones.

My own sister was burned out twice in the same night. She, her husband and grown son, drove around burning cars to evacuate their home off of Mark West Springs Road to escape to the sanctuary of her brother’s home off of Piner Road.

Bad choice.

Less than an hour later, we were all leaving my home as flames lapped at the fence surrounding the park where I lived (past tense).

Unlike the horror stories that are being recounted as the fifth anniversary of that infamous night approaches, we not only escaped but, like so many others, have restructured our lives.

My sister and her family now live in Oklahoma where their only worries are tornadoes, floods and chiggers. I’m comfortably settled in a mobile home park in Rohnert Park after muddling through the common mistake of being badly uninsured.

I don’t have enough digits to count my blessings.

The worst part was the return. For me it happened quickly. After spending a shivering night sharing a coat with my nephew – the result of an oversight caused by panic and stupidity – my little contingent was allowed to reenter the park the next afternoon, a privilege that was later revoked.

Not every home in the enclave was destroyed, blocks were unscathed. In some areas lines of five or six homes were rubble while the next four or five on the same street were apparently undamaged.

As we approached the block where I lived (past tense), my heart pounded, my breath quickened and my ears pulsed.

Bad news.

Flash forward through 10 days of hectic activity and wading through a flood of seemingly endless bureaucracy, and I am in Forestville enjoying what I most enjoy – covering a high school football game. This one is between Petaluma and El Molino.

As I walk into the field, still wearing a borrowed coat, I am greeted by two ladies from the Petaluma High School Booster Club who present me with a large bag of badly needed clothes, including a warm 49ers coat to replace one of the special items that was now mixed with the remains of my sofa, television and fishing equipment.

Once again, my heart pounded, my breath quickened and my ears pulsed.

This time it was good news.

The kindness of the Boosters was representative of the generosity and spirit of the entire Petaluma community. I can’t begin to thank all the many friends, acquaintances and strangers who provided for my care, needs, transportation and housing during what quickly turned from bleak times into a celebration.

I was provided everything from temporary housing to the loan of a vehicle. I received monetary contributions and gift cards, baseball caps and microwaves. Perhaps most importantly, I received smiles and hugs, not of pity, but of compassion and caring.

Thank you is inadequate to express my gratitude.

I have written many stories about the compassion of members of the Petaluma community, but until you have been on the receiving end, you can’t truly understand what it means.

When you see me on the football sidelines in my bright red jacket, it is not so much in support of the 49ers, as it is in tribute to a community that stepped up for me and thousands of others to turn a day of tragedy into a lifetime of new memories.

