Rain, rain go away, little Johnie wants to play – or at lease watch others play.

Our prayers have been answered. The drought that made brown the new normal and buckets in the shower to catch the run off is fast going the way of masks in the supermarket. How soon we forget.

It was just a few short weeks ago that we were asked to limit lawn and plant watering, to drive dirty cars, shorten showers and limit flushing. Now, our cups overflow with wet blessings. We have more discretionary water than Elon Musk has money.

The continuing storms obviously bring problems with road closures, tumbling trees, blackouts and flooded neighborhoods. These are serious, life-and-death issues. Less catastrophic, the winter that refuses to go quietly into the night has also brought delay and disruption to the spring sports season.

Baseball and softball teams have scrambled to find cracks in the clouds to get in their games. Most have managed to squeeze in enough games to have some sort of a pre-league season, but it has been a challenge.

Perhaps even more harmful to the development of spring sports teams than the loss of games has been the loss of practice time. Every rescheduled game means the loss of a practice session, and while only one or two games a week may be lost or disrupted by a storm, three or four practices can be curtailed by an outburst that refuses to leave the premises.

So far our coaches have done a good job of squeezing games onto soggy fields.

St, Vincent, of course, has the advantage of playing on artificial turf. The Mustang diamonds, both baseball and softball, drain well. Unless it is pouring during the game, contests can be played.

Not so at Casa Grande. Coaches and players work hard to keep the back-to-back varsity and junior varsity diamonds in shape, but there is not a thing that they can do about the drainage. When we have a deluge like we’ve had this week, the only thing left for the players is to trade bats for fishing poles. Coach Pete Sikora has done a good job manipulating his schedule, playing a game at St. Vincent and another at Santa Rosa Junior College, but the season has been a challenge.

Petaluma’s diamond drains much better and the Trojans can actually play in the afternoon following morning showers, just as long as those showers don’t dump a river on the field.

Of course, everyone is in the same ark. Everybody complains about the weather – either it is too dry or too wet - but there isn’t a thing that any of us can do to change it.

Beside, rain outs, postponements and diamond moves are nothing new. I spent seven years, it seems like 47, on the Oregon Coast. In a league I followed up there, there was a rule if one team was rained out on a given day, no teams could play. I can’t remember us ever completing a full league season.

And, wet seasons do happen in the North Bay.

As Bill Soberanes would say: You’re an old-timer if you remember when rain on Easter Sunday was a given, not an oddity.

Not so long ago, Casa Grande annually hosted the Adam Westcott Tournament, featuring some of the best high school baseball teams from the North Bay, along with a few very good teams from out of the area during spring break. The tournament was named in memory and honor of an outstanding Casa Grande baseball player and his love of the game.

Adam Westcott was already being watched by professional and college scouts as a sophomore when he died in a car accident in 1997. One of his teammates and friends was Jonny Gomes.

Following is an excerpt from a column penned by an Argus-Courier columnist:

“The wild card is always the weather. In the North Bay, Easter almost always means rain. My theory is that it is a late April Fool's joke by the Easter Bunny, who hides the eggs, then drenches those attempting to find them.

“This year was no exception. It poured on Easter Sunday, turning the outfield on Casa Grande's varsity diamond into a federally protected wetlands. Nothing happened Monday, the tournament's scheduled opening day. On Tuesday, the sun shined, the birds sang and the games began, but only through the gracious cooperation of Cardinal Newman. The Santa Rosa school allowed three opening-round games to be played on its rain-immune artificial turf. Two Marin teams, Drake and Redwood, opened at Drake.

“With the weather back in sun mode, the rest of the tournament continued back at Casa Grande.”

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Sometimes it just takes a little longer to get back to normal.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)