JJ Says: Without sports what do we talk about

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken many things away from us – jobs, businesses, freedom, and, most desperately, lives. On the local level, of course, it has taken away sports. High school teams are conditioning and kind-of practicing. It is not the same. A few outlaw club teams in various sports are playing games here and there. But sports in Petaluma are less than a shadow of what they normally are.

The same thing is true of the big guys. Does anyone really care that the Oakland A’s won the American League West Division championship or that the Giants made significant improvement?

Sunday, the 49ers won a crucial game with an extraordinary effort against the LA Rams. A lot of us probably watched that game, but how do we share our joy? Where is the excitement of leaning back half dozing in a recliner with no one else to join the revelry? A spontaneous yell of joy goes unappreciated.

Perhaps as equally disappointing is the lack of companions to share post-game analysis. If a Monday morning quarterback tries to revise history, who is there to fact-check?

The pandemic has taken away our freedom to communicate.

We have all learned from the next generation how to text, but it is not the same as greeting a friend in the street or on the job and starting with, “Did you see the 49ers Sunday. What did you think about Garoppolo?” There could follow a 5- to 15-minute dissection of the quarterback’s play depending on the proximity or understanding of the boss.

There was a time in what now seems like another era when I would often be in a store and talk to another person. People who would recognize me, would ask, “How are the Trojans doing?” Or can “Casa Grande really beat Vintage?” You could actually communicate from less than 6-feet distance and without your words being muffled by a facial covering.

Don’t get me wrong. I am a firm believer in social distancing and facial covers at all times. I am just pointing out what we are giving up by doing the right thing. We are losing much more than the games themselves, we are losing a common thread.

Without sports, what do we have to begin or perhaps continue conversations. I suppose we could talk politics, but that is about as depressing as the pandemic. It could also lead to physical confrontations. and I have already had enough butt beatings in my lifetime. We need sports. We need to be able to discuss, dissect and denounce our teams, our coaches and our players.

I miss dropping into a local sports bar, although these days I add a root to my beer. I miss not seeing half the game while engaged in listening to the strongly delivered opinions of others while offering my own unassailable arguments.

One other point or rather question. With all the restaurants closed, where are those groups of old-timers gathering for coffee in the mornings and what are they talking about these days?

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)