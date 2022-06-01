John Antonio , Chris Weaver to share Casa Grande athletic director duties

Casa Grande High School football coaches John Antonio and Chris Weaver will share duties as the school’s athletic directors. Antonio is the Casa head football coach, while Weaver coaches the junior varsity team.

The two replace long-time athletic director Rick O’Brien who guided the school through the loss to cancer of beloved basketball coach James Forni, the transition from the North Bay League to the Vine Valley Athletic League and the COVID crisis. O’Brien was also the VVAL’s first commissioner.

The major task of the two new co-directors will be to guide Gaucho athletics as they emerge from the shadow of the pandemic.

Both new athletic directors are part of the Gaucho family.

Antonio is a St. Vincent de Paul graduate but has close ties to the school, severing as an assistant coach under Trent Herzog and later coaching against the Gauchos as head coach at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. He also worked with the school as a Petaluma school resource officer assigned to Casa Grande before retiring from the Petaluma Police Department.

Weaver is a Casa Grande High School graduate who teaches freshman physical education at the school. He has coached under the guidance of Forni, Trent Herzog, Dennis Brunk and now Antonio.

Both men are excited about their new position.

“The No. 1 thing is to get some normal energy into our sports programs after COVID,” said Antonio.

Antonio is a big believer in students playing multiple sports. “We want to encourage students to pursue athletics in all sports,” he said. “We already have strong programs, if we can take it from where we are and make it grow, we will have something really cool.”

He said one of the tools he wants to see Casa programs make better use of is social media. “The kids all use social media and we can use it to get the word out about our sports programs,” he said.

Another thing Antonio would like to happen is more gender equity in sports, specifically he would like to have cheerleading designated a sport. “It is a sport and we should recognize it as a sport,” he said.

Antonio said working with Weaver will be an advantage. “He is here on campus and he knows the kids. We work well together,” he explained.

Weaver said he is pleased to be working with Antonio in the shared position. “I am looking forward to learning the job with help from John,” he said. “He knows Casa Grande and he knows a lot of people in the community. We have already had a meeting with VVAL people and everyone is looking forward to getting things back on track after COVID.”

A couple of specific targets for the co-AD are starting a Casa Grande Hall of Fame and building a permanent fence on the softball field.

As a Casa Grande graduate, he said he wants to share his feelings for the school. “The big thing,” he explained, ‘is giving the kids the same feeling of pride in their school that I have.”