Jonny Gomes among MLB alumni coming to Petaluma

Register: To find the online registration page , go to mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/petaluma-clinic and click the “Register Now” button

Petaluma native and World Series champion Jonny Gomes is among several former Major League Baseball players expected to take part in a free baseball clinic this spring in Petaluma.

The “Legends For Youth” baseball clinic, presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, is set to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at the new Petaluma Community Sports Field at 2430 East Washington St.

That’s where Gomes and other former MLB stars will teach the fundamentals of the game, as well as important life skills, in a free baseball clinic for local players ages 6 to 16.

“Our mission is to provide a fun, positive baseball experience,” the Alumni Association said on its website, as well as “to provide children with positive role models at our life skills station, where we talk to them about substance abuse, stress the importance of education and help them recognize they have the ability to make positive decisions and to teach young ballplayers the game's fundamentals in a multi-station format.”

The site also stated, “The clinics are the only place in the world a young player can learn to take a lead from one of baseball's best base stealers and move onto the pitcher's mound for instruction from one of the most dominant left-handed hurlers in history.”

Gomes, who grew up in Petaluma, is among six former MLB stars slated to come to the clinic, although the others were not announced. The storied ball player is known for his clutch home runs, including a 3-run homer in Game 4 of the 2013 World Series that lifted the Boston Red Sox over the St. Louis Cardinals.

