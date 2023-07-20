Since the passing of James Forni in 2015, Casa Grande basketball coaches have all been from within the Casa basketball family with close ties to Forni. For its new coach, Casa stepped outside that family to hire Nick Guillory, most recently assistant coach at Justin-Siena High School in Napa.

Casa Grande athletic director John Antonio said the new coach brings with him the same spirit and love for basketball that made Forni and his successors – Jake Lee, Chris Gutendorf and Pat Fahy successful

“He is a great guy with a very good vision for the future. He has a great plan for or program,” Antonio said of the new coach.

Guillory replaces Fahy, who stepped down for personal reasons. “Nick will take what Pat was starting and build off that,” the athletic director said.

The new Casa Grande coach lives with his wife, Janie, and their new son, Nash, in Sonoma.

Guillory said there were several reasons he sought the Casa Grande job. One is obvious – he wanted to run his own program. “It is also close to home and ”I’ve always admired the Casa Grande sports program,” he said.

He also knows the Vine Valley Athletic League having spent the past three years coaching at Justin Siena.

He joined Coach George Nessman’s staff as junior varsity staff in the 2020-21 school year when all sports, including basketball, was played in the spring because of the COVID pandemic.

He moved up to the varsity in 21-22 and took over as interim coach when the head coach became ill. He led the Braves to a 21-12 record and all the way to a Division 4 state championship game. Last season, with Guillory again an assistant, the Braves were 28-6 and undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League champions, again reaching the state playoffs.

Guillory grew up in the East Bay. He played basketball in high school, but not at Chico State University. He always loved the game - so much so that after he and his wife moved to Sonoma, he made the decision to make the sport his life’s work.

He is the director of basketball, Sonoma County for 707 Premier Sports. He coordinates camps, AAU youth and high school-age team play and generally coordinates programs dedicated to developing basketball skills in young people.

He said he brings to Casa Grande the belief that basketball is more than running plays and learning different defenses.

“There are three things I stress,” he said. “No. 1 is enjoy. No. 2 is selflessness and No. 3 is toughness. Those are three things we will strive for every day.”

He said that on the court, the Gauchos will move the ball. “We will keep the ball moving until we can get the right shot. Once we get a rebound we want to push the ball.

“Defensively, we will be man-to-man based. We want to read and react.”

Guillory has gotten to know several of his players through summer tournament play and likes what he sees. “We have had a consistent turnout and a chance to develop some relationships,” he said.

Developing those relationships is important for the new coach. “The key for us is to do things together as a family,” the new coach said. “We break our huddle with ‘1-2-3 family!’”

“We think he will do a good job leading our basketball program,” Antonio said. “With our coaches, the first thing we look for is good people, and we think Nick will fit right in.”

To say that Guillory is excited about taking off the Casa Grande program is an understatement.

“It is the first thing I think about when I get up in the morning and the last thing I think about when I go to bed,” he said.