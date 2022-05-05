Justin-Siena hands Petaluma its first VVAL baseball loss

An 11-game Petaluma High School baseball winning streak came to an end Wednesday when the Trojans lost their first Vine Valley Athletic League game of the season, falling to Justin-Siena 7-4 in a game played in Napa.

The VVAL champion Trojans finish out the league season at home Friday against Vintage and end the regular season in San Francisco Saturday against St. Ignatius. The post-season VVAL Tournament, featuring the league’s top four teams, begins Tuesday and concludes Friday, May 13 at Arnold Field in Sonoma. Tournament results do not count in league standings.

Justin Siena rallied for four runs in the fourth inning and hung on to stop Petaluma’s winning streak.

The Trojans managed just five hits off Sonoma’s David Elias. One of those hits was a home run by Dante Vachini. David Wood had two hits for the Trojans.

Jack Palmer gave up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings to take the pitching loss.