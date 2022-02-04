Justin-Siena slips by Casa Grande in overtime

In what was a snapshot of their season, Casa Grande High School’s Gauchos ended their regular basketball campaign in a contradiction of excitement and frustration Thursday night, losing on their home court to Justin-Siena’s Braves in overtime 69-65.

The result finished out the Casa Grande scheduled season at 11-11 and 5-7 in Vine Valley Athletic League play. It also left the Gauchos’ future in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs in the hands of others who still have a week of make-up games before pairings are announced on Feb. 13.

“We’re hopeful, but we will have to wait and see,” said Casa Grande Coach Chris Gutendorf.

Thursday night’s contest, played before a small, but enthusiastic, crowd of proud Senior Night parents, was typical of the tight battles the Gauchos have waged during a season where 11 of their games have been decided by 10 points are less.

This one was even on the court as well as on the scoreboard right up until the visitors took control in the extra period.

Justin-Siena jumped off to quick advantages to start both the game and the overtime period. Casa Grande was able to overcome the early deficit in regulation, but ran out of time as it mounted a comeback in the 4-minute overtime.

The first 10 points of the game all belonged to Justin-Siena as Asher Cleary established his ability to score from inside, out and in between by dropping in a pair of 3-pointers. He would torment the Gauchos all night and finish with 24 points.

It didn’t take the Gauchos long to respond, as 6-foot, 6-inch Brandon Allred muscled his way to one of his best all-around performances of the season. He scored six points in the first period, and finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

A highlight of the game was his inside battle with the Braves’ Travis Hightower who matched Allred in height if not in muscle. Hightower finished with 15 points, but was overmatched by the Gaucho in rebounding and inner defense.

By the end of the first period, Casa Grande was definitely back in the game, trailing just 14-13, and by the half, the teams were even at 25-25.

The second half was almost a basket-for-basket affair with Jordan Giacomini, Logan Bailey and Tory Cain hitting some big shots for the Gauchos while Cleary, Vincent Jackson and Hightower powered the Braves.

Hightower canned a long trey to put Justin-Siena up 57-55 in the final minute, but Mikel Alverado followed a missed shot to tie the game at 57-57 30 seconds from the scheduled end.

Both teams had a chance to win with just 1.1 seconds showing on the clock. Casa Grande, trying to inbounds from underneath its own basket, bounced the throw on the top of the backboard and Justin-Siena had one last shot. It was short and off the rim, moving the action into overtime.

Once again Justin-Siena started strong, scoring the first nine points of the overtime, with three coming on another Hightower 3-pointer.

Once again Casa scratched back. Bailey dropped home a trey and followed up with a free throw and Giacomini hit another bomb, but time caught up with the Gauchos as the comeback ended in disappointment.

Bailey finished with 13 points, while Cain had 10 for the Gauchos.

TROJANS WIN

Petaluma, also playing at home, exploded for a 82-44 win over Napa.

The victory gave the Trojans a 13-6 overall record and a 4-3 VVAL mark going into a Saturday afternoon game at Sonoma Valley.