Justin-Siena sweeps Casa volleyball team

Casa Grande opened Vine Valley Athletic League volleyball play by dropping a hard-played 3-0 volleyball decision to the visiting Justin-Siena Braves in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

The victory for the defending VVAL champion Braves from Napa improved their record to 4-1, while the winless Gauchos slipped to 0-10. Justin Siena took all three competitive sets 25-19, 27–25, and 25-16 despite the best team effort of the season turned in by the home club.

Led by 6-foot sophomore middle blocker Jordan Washington and hard-hitting Emery Messenger, the Braves controlled play at the net while the Gauchos continued to search for the right blend of players to mount a consistent offensive game. Washington and Messenger were both all-league players in the 2021 season.

Even though the Gauchos dropped all four games in the recent Tamalpais Tournament in Mill Valley over the weekend, they showed no lack of energy in taking the Braves to the limit in the second set. The rest of the match featured long rallies from both clubs.

Coach Jen Sutton got a stellar effort from middle blocker Jesica Martinez who delivered four two-hand placements for scores and three serving aces in the hectic second set. Martinez got occasional help from sophomore Lila Partridge who blocked a couple of Brave shots for points.

Casa took a surprising 15-11 lead in the middle of the second set before Justin Siena regained control on a sharp kill by diminutive Reagan Brumfield. The Braves went on to score five consecutive points to finally win the set.

Casa Grande fell behind for the third consecutive time in the third set, but came back to knot the score at 14-14 before the wheels came off their resolve.

Excellent court coverage and hard-earned digs by Maria Doss and Sarah Thorton helped Casa stay close for most of the way. Thornton continued her productive all-around play with several well placed soft shots along with hard hit kills. Martinez turned in her most competitive volleyball game of the season with a mistake-free effort.

Casa fell behind 23-15 and, despite long rallies, the Gauchos simply ran out of petrol. Brumfield was outstanding for the winning Braves from the corner of the net as was Marissa Brody of the Gauchos.

The crowd at the Casa Gym was treated to an exciting preliminary game that was eventually won by the younger Gauchos 2-1 with the deciding set score of 15-8.

Champs top Trojans

Petaluma continued its very difficult pre-league schedule, dropping a 3-0 decision to surging Maria Carrillo of the North Bay League Oak (12-2) on the Trojan floor.

The Pumas won in consecutive sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-19. The Vine Valley Athletic League opener scheduled for the previous Tuesday against Sonoma Valley was postponed because of excessive heat. “We have not yet agreed on a date to play that match,” noted Athletic Director Kevin Jackson.

Temperatures outside the gym hovered around triple digits before the game, and the Trojans could not cool off the power-hitting Puma club even with two big floor fans and good team energy.

Maria Carrillo came in sporting a strong record in non-league play, including an upset over Acalantes and a victory over Rancho Cotate in previous matches.

A later evening start in cooler temperatures was aided a little with no freshman contest scheduled.

Four front liners over 6-feet tall and the versatile passing of Maria Scaletti paved the way for the rangy Pumas who had several unreturnable kills from both sides of the net. Scaletti was difficult to read because she passed well both in the front and back of her.

Teammate Sophia Heller had several spectacular kill shots in all three sets.

The feisty Trojans got another good effort from senior all-purpose veteran Ava Staub who led her team with 38 kills in the five previous defeats suffered by Petaluma in non-league action.

Staub had several hard shots that got past the Puma defenders, but it was not enough.

Emerging Trojan sophomore Sloan Shoop continued her aggressive play with several spectacular skill shots from the left side of the net. Shoop is listed as only 5-feet, 7-inches. As an outside hitter she had little margin for error on hard kill attempts across the court. Several of her shots were for winners.

Six-foot middle setter Lily Comma improved on her team leading assist totals (78) with some soft-placed sets to Staub and Shoop on her side of the net.

Comma got some unexpected help from some effective blocking by sophomore reserve Ava Acuna who chipped in with several return shots for winners in the second and third sets.

Petaluma did its best work in the second set when it narrowed the gap to 14-16 on a service ace by freshman Grace Gutierrez followed by a kill by Staub in the back end of the court.

The well-balanced Maria Carrillo club quickly regained control with six straight points.

The Trojans cut the margin in the third set to 22-18 before Carrillo closed it out on a couple more solid sets by Scaletti and some blistering kills at the center of the net.

Maria Carrillo made it a clean sweep with a straight set 25-22 and 25-20 win over the Trojans in the preliminary game.