Kai Hall’s numbers only part of the sophomore’s story

The numbers speak for themselves. They just don’t tell the whole story of St. Vincent sophomore Kai Hall.

The numbers: As a freshman, Hall rushed for 1,773 yards in 11 games, carrying 182 times. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry and 161.2 yards per game. In 10 of his 11 games he rushed for more than 100 yards. He scored 19 touchdowns. No one else on his team scored more than eight. In his spare time he caught 13 passes for 147 yards. His rushing total ranked him No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation among freshmen ball carriers. He ran for 296 yards in a game against San Rafael.

The whole story: “He is a great young man,” said St. Vincent football coach Trent Herzog. “He is polite, respectful and has a great work ethic. All that and he is a very good student.”

All this and the 15-year-old has played just one season of high school football after a dominating apprenticeship in youth football.

Although college recruiters can’t officially contact him until his junior season, he is definitely on their watch list. “He is very well known,” Herzog said. “He is on a lot of people’s radar.”

And college is definitely on Hall’s radar. “I’m pretty good academically,” he said. “After the season I had I began to see the possibilities of going to a big college. I know I have to keep working hard to get what I want.” Football aside, Hall has always had college in mind. “Actually I want to be a teacher,” he said.

Hall had a 3.3 grade point average in his freshman year. Thus far as a sophomore taking online classes, that average is 3.8. Still, he would rather be in a classroom. “I don’t necessarily like it,” he says of his Zoom classes, “but we have to do what we have to do.”

Of course, college is a long touchdown run (or more accurately runs) in Hall’s future. First there are three more seasons at St. Vincent, hopefully starting in January when North Coast Section schools are finally allowed to play the 2020-2021 season. It is a season Hall is eagerly anticipating as the Mustangs join the North Bay Redwood League.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER St. Vincent's Kai Hall was chosen to receive the Prep2Prep NCS Freshman of the Year Award..

Hall attended Wright Charter School in Santa Rosa before his family decided that he and his twin sister, Williyah, should begin high school at St. Vincent. He played youth football against several players who are now on Santa Rosa high school teams. “I am looking forward to playing against some of my friends,” he said.

Hall is the first to acknowledge that his spectacular high school debut season wasn’t all of his own making. “We had a phenomenal offensive line,” he said, “and our coaching staff helped me get comfortable and get a better feel for the game.”

Many of Hall’s vital blockers have moved on, but several will return including Cameron Vaughn a 275-pounder who, like Hall, was good enough to make a valuable varsity contribution as a freshman.

Once his family had decided on a Catholic-school education for Hall and his sister, the question became which one with Marin Catholic and Cardinal Newman among the options. St. Vincent was chosen because of its small size and academic reputation.

“St. Vincent is a good school for me,” Hall said. “It is a small school with a community atmosphere. A lot of my classmates play football. I literally know everyone.”

Hall started his athletic career playing basketball through the fifth grade, before switching to football as a sixth grader. He played on the St. Vincent junior varsity court team as a freshman.

Family is important to Hall. His sister plays for the St. Vincent girls basketball team. He also has an older step-brother, Dequan Rogers and is close to his step-father Aundray Rogers and mother Natalie Rogers.

“My mom has been especially important to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for her. My step-father is the one who started me playing football.”