Kai Wai outrigger canoe club offers classes for kids

Petaluma youngsters are getting another path for river adventure.

The Kai Wai North Bay Outrigger Canoe is beginning a youth program for children 7 and older.

The Kai Wai Club was formed to promote culture and the active lifestyle of the Polynesian sport through outrigger canoe rowing competition. The club not only provides competition but education about the tradition and respect of the Pollynesian sport.

Participants will learn to paddle and race outrigger canoes and other Polynesian traditions.

Classes will be held at the Kai Wai location at the Petaluma Marina with classes on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Classes run from March 23 through Aug. 1.

For more information, visit the Kai Wai website at http://www.kaiwainb.org/