Subscribe

Kai Wai outrigger canoe club offers classes for kids

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 16, 2021, 11:28AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Petaluma youngsters are getting another path for river adventure.

The Kai Wai North Bay Outrigger Canoe is beginning a youth program for children 7 and older.

The Kai Wai Club was formed to promote culture and the active lifestyle of the Polynesian sport through outrigger canoe rowing competition. The club not only provides competition but education about the tradition and respect of the Pollynesian sport.

Participants will learn to paddle and race outrigger canoes and other Polynesian traditions.

Classes will be held at the Kai Wai location at the Petaluma Marina with classes on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Classes run from March 23 through Aug. 1.

For more information, visit the Kai Wai website at http://www.kaiwainb.org/

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette