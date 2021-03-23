Kai Wai outrigger club teaches racing, Hawaiian traditions

“Not everyone can do it,” says Kimo Garrigan one of the founding members of Kai Wai Northbay.

Kai Wai is an outrigger canoe club and “it” is any one of the long-distance races the most committed of the club’s members compete in each year. The races for the six-man crews can be up to 42 miles or longer and last as long as nine hours. During the competition, paddlers trade off three at a time by jumping from a trail boat into the open ocean and swimming to the canoe, while three paddlers hop in the ocean to be picked up by the support boat. Not everyone can do it.

Back at a dock at the Petaluma Marina, a mixed group of adults and youngsters paddle through the glass that is the Petaluma River on a bright spring Saturday, learning the strokes that are being passed along by some of the same water warriors who challenge the Pacific. Anyone can do it.

That is the beauty of one of Petaluma’s newest water club. There is something for every one of any age and any skill level.

Kai Wai Northbay was founded by Garrigan, Kaimi Kealoha and Tevita Moce as a means of not only facilitating their own elite competition and spreading the joy they have found in outrigger canoe paddling, but also furthering an understanding of Polynesian and specifically Hawaiian culture. For a club that is just over a year old and began as the word “COVID-19” was entering the world’s vocabulary, Kai Wai has grown rapidly with more than 50 signups, although about 20 show up at any one time.

“We had a vision of opening our own club and sharing what is so special to us,” says Kealoha,

The standard six-person canoe is 42-feet long and surprisingly narrow.

“Some of the bigger people have a hard time getting in and out,” says Garrigan.

The outrigger adds stability to one side of the craft, but must be accounted for while rowing. The canoes are made of fiberglass, although the canoes raced by the elite rowers are constructed of carbon fiber.

The club has a facility at the Petaluma Marina and practices in the river and on out into San Francisco Bay. Competition is held up and down the Pacific coast and can range from short sprints for youngsters and novices to different long-range events culminating in the 42-mile World Championship race from Molokai to Waikiki.

Kealoha has competed in that race, which includes crossing the treacherous Ka’iwi Channel - eight times.

“It is a whole different animal,” he says.

The founders of the local club are of Hawaiian descent, but the paddling technique they use and teach is of Tahitian origin.

“We’re Hawaiian, but everything we do is Tahitian-based,” says Garrigan.

“It is a more efficient way of paddling,” says Kealoha. “It is awesome to see the progress we have made with the Tahitian technique.”

The technique is important, but it is really a tool the paddlers use. For them, what is really important is how you feel when you are on the water.

“For me, it is the physical and the spiritual together,” says Garrigan. “It is how you feel when you are out on the water with a paddle.”

Kealoha, a native Hawaiian, has been competing since he was 10. Now 32, that spiritual feeling is mixed with an intense desire to compete on the highest level.

“Once I finish a Molokai to Waikiki race I start thinking about the next one,” he says.

On the other end of the sport spectrum, Kai Wai put two canoes full of kids and mostly beginners onto the river led by Kealoha and other veteran paddlers last Saturday. It was the first of the club’s new kids program and from the smiles of the paddlers it was a great success.

“I liked it a lot,” commented James Gayles who took the journey into the Petaluma River along with young daughters Ayanna and Avigail. “It was calming.”

Of course, it wasn’t 42 miles across a cresting ocean that requires a plunge overboard and frequently a flip at the other end just to change paddlers. Not everyone can do that, but anyone can enjoy spending time on the river enjoying a sport and a culture that has endured for centuries.