Karli Gibbs a building block for Casa Grande lacrosse success

Only a few seasons have gone by since an energetic group of Petaluma lacrosse activists convinced the Petaluma City School trustees to take a chance and include the historical field sport in the prep program at both high schools in the city. A youth program called the Petaluma River Cats gave proof that hundreds of boys and girls would participate.

Lacrosse has been an immediate hit if participation numbers are any hint, and the “Battle for the Paddle” between Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools is already a city classic.

Finding the right players is always key to building a successful sports program, and it certainly helped the Casa Grande girls program explode in less than five seasons under coach Bob Merwin as his Lady Gauchos were marked for success in getting started in the North Bay League featuring teams from the Santa Rosa area. The Gauchos were quickly competitive, and no player had more to do with the Casa emergence than midfielder Karli Gibbs.

There could not have been a better building block than Gibbs. She played four seasons for the Lady Gauchos after two years of preparation with the River Cats in 2011 and 2012. Her position as midfielder enabled her to play the entire game in a spot that requires the best in training and overall conditioning. “Her conditioning was the result of dedicated off-season regimenting, “ noted Merwin.

The midfield position in lacrosse allows the player to play on both ends of the field on offense and defense. Speed and endurance are required and Gibbs had both qualities.

With Gibbs at the midfield position, the Gauchos claimed both a title in the NBL (9-1) in 2018 and an undefeated season (12-0) in the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League where they dethroned defending champion Justin Siena with two wins over the Napa team. Gibbs hammered in five goals in the first decisive win over the Braves that clinched the title. In the first-ever game between the two titlists she found the range for four goals.

“She showed up in a big way against the strongest opponents in both leagues,” said Merwin. “We played Newman in 2019 and she had three goals.”

Casa Grande had five players who scored regularly in the 2019 title-winning season with most of them coming from close range. Gibbs was one of the few regulars who could find the net from longer distances. Overall, she had 27 goals and 16 assists in the 2019 campaign.

Gibbs was a four-year varsity performer who earned all-league honors in her last three seasons of play. She closed out her final two years for the Lady Gauchos as one of the key engines leading to an overall record of 31-10.

In the Battle for the Paddle against rival Petaluma, she combined for six goals in front of big local crowds.

“Karli played for me for nine years, including with the River Cats, and she was captain for the Gauchos. She talked and instructed her teammates, always leading by example, “ said Merwin.

Presently Gibbs is enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College in the Fire Protection Program. The school does not have a women’s lacrosse program, and she has agreed to bring her energy to assist with the coaching at Casa Grande when the sport resumes in 2021.

Gibbs has entertained the idea of eventually attending Sonoma State as the Seawolves have an active lacrosse club team on campus that plays in the Western Women's Lacrosse League. At present all of her college work is done via distance learning