Kasper a Casa Grande grid mainstay on both sides of scrimmage

When the prep football season eventually gets under way, the Casa Grande Gauchos will open the pandemic-altered schedule in January by traveling to meet Windsor at the home of the Jaguars. Among the proven regulars for Casa head coach John Antonio is all-purpose back Ryan Kasper who earned Vine Valley Athletic League first team honors as a sophomore in 2019.

Casa Grande was 3-3 in the VVAL last season, and finished strong by playing very competitive football in splitting two of its final league contests. In one of their best efforts of the season, the Gauchos forced a 6-6 halftime deadlock against heavily favored American Canyon before falling to the playoff-bound Wolves in the final period. Casa then closed the campaign with a 27-3 victory over Petaluma in the annual Egg Bowl.

Kasper proved to be a dual talent on both sides of the ball as he accounted for impressive numbers both as a running back and as a defender. He was the third-leading rusher for the Gauchos with a 5.2 average on the ground including a big 96-yard effort in the important final game against Petaluma.

On defense. the stout sophomore had a banner season. “Ryan has a good sense for the angles made by opposing ball carriers,” noted Antonio. “I was actually surprised after some of our games on how many plays he was involved in.” Kasper was credited with 115 tackles for the Gauchos, a team high. He finished with three fumble recoveries for Casa and a couple of pass interceptions. “As an outside linebacker he had great anticipation,” added Antonio. Kasper had a season high 13 solo tackles and three assists in a tight game against San Marin in the early part of last season.

On the offensive side of the football, the versatile Kasper is slated to be a prime ball carrier, but he will also team with several other candidates in the Gaucho backfield. One missing link, however, will be all-league senior back Dominic Giomi who will miss the season because of a torn ACL suffered in lacrosse.

A very enthusiastic coach Antonio has been very pleased with the big turnout for his team in early non-contact practices on the Casa campus. “We have had as many as 60 players we could use on the varsity,” he explained. “We have been practicing twice a week, but we have been trying to follow all the pandemic protocols. We haven’t broken out the footballs yet. Kasper has been a noticeable quiet leader for us so far. He gained a lot of experience last season.”

There is reason for grid optimism on the Casa campus when football breaks the seal for another season in the VVAL. The Gaucho ranks should be bolstered by members of the junior varsity squad from last year that finished in second place in the league standings. “We are very optimistic about the sophomore class from last year. Five of them were on the varsity last season,” said Antonio.

Local schools are presently restricted in team practices by CIF summertime rules, and football cannot officially begin full-time practices until December. “We will observe one dead week at the end of November,” Antonio explained. All football activities will be shut down during that time. Official practice begins on Dec. 14.