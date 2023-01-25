The Kenilworth Kolts eight-grade boys basketball team finished its North Valley League season in second place with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses. It is a strong improvement from the Kolts fifth-place finish of 5-7 last year.

The Kolts avenged losses to Rincon Valley and Petaluma Junior High from last year. Their only losses were to co-champions Windsor and Herbert Slater. The Kolts nearly beat Windsor, losing by 3 and 5 points. Their improved aggressive defense held Slater to its lowest point total of the year. Their tenacious defense held opponents to 34.7 points per game while they scored at a 43.8 clip.

The Kolts were led by David Isola who scored 13.6 points per game and was the leading rebounder. He was the team’s complete player who defended the other team’s best inside player each game.

Jackson Drumm and Elyas Elgelda made a great backcourt duo with skilled ball handling and tough determined defensive play that led to many steals and easy baskets. They also scored often from long range with high arcing 3’s.

Able Nolasco was a presence at both ends of the floor with his smooth drives, long range shooting as well as leading the team in blocked shots.

Simon Kassis played small forward, but was strong on the boards, using his quickness to get around bigger players to score and rebound.

Sammy Cetoute was instant offense who had multiple games with more than one three.

Ethan Rubino consistently found the bottom of the net with every open look he got.

Jayden Hoppes was a defensive disrupter who helped make the full court press an effective tool to generate turnovers and easy scores.

Mason Haldeman was a quick and versatile small forward who played many positions and had a penchant for finding the open spot for an easy two.

Dominic Osorio usually had to guard bigger players, but was a smart defender and rebounder who could also score.

Jacob Wong was a strong rebounder and the best big man in the press. He was aggressive and had many steals.

Brenden Dirrane had the best deep ball on the team and was a good passer. In the last game, he made a deep pass against the press that led to an easy layup for Haldeman that sealed the team’s eighth win, and secured a second-place finish.

“It was a fun season with a great group of dedicated basketball players who are also young men of good character. I had the privilege of coaching these boys the past two years and to see their improvement makes me very proud of them. I look forward to seeing them succeed as they move on to Casa Grande,” said coach Eric Hoppes.