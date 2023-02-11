The Kenilworth Junior High eighth-grade girls basketball team finished its North Valley League season as co-cyampions with a record of 11-1. It was Kenilworth’s first girls basketball championship since the 2016-17 season.

The Kolts began the season with Rincon Valley and lost a close game, but they learned they were good enough to compete with the defending champions. They won their next 11 straight games, including an impressive 34-26 win over Rincon Valley to give them a share of the crown.

Coach Dan Sack said this was one of the most talented teams he has had at Kenilworth.

They had to survive some close games in the second half of the season without their center Emma Weinzinger who was hurt in a tough matchup with Herbert Slater. When Weinzinger, the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker, was injured, the path to the championship got much tougher.

Sack called on Noemi Jaime to switch from guard to center. Jaime, who is a staunch defender and unselfish passer, stepped up and helped the team hold Slater to only 6 points in the second half.

Jada Reynolds was a defensive disrupter who could shut down the best guards in the league. Her pressure led to many steals for her team.

Haddley Bushey, the team’s leading scorer (9.1 ppg) benefited from the pressure put on by Reynolds and led the team in steals and easy layups.

Julissa Pacheco scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, in the rematch with Rincon Valley and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder.

Vivian Phan played excellent defense and was second best on the team in assists.

Elodie Webb was a new addition to the team this year, and brought game smarts, smooth layups and high-arcing shots that made her the team’s third leading scorer in limited playing time.

Another strong player off the bench was Ava Hartley who played solid defense and rebounded well.

Averi Wolert came off the bench with intensity and had the best assist-to-turnover ratio, passing to teammates unselfishly.

Abby Ivory had a sweet shot and played big, using her length to secure rebounds and score.

Allyson Buot grew as a player and had her finest game in the last game of the season with 6 rebounds and stellar defense.

Her front court running mate, Freya Hurley, who played with enthusiasm for the game, had her best game against Santa Rosa, grabbing 6 rebounds.

Ava DaRoza, in just her second year in basketball, became another outstanding defender for the team. She is quick on her feet, and had the quickest hands on the team. She tipped or stole nearly every pass near her.

Another newcomer, Gursimar Uppal, was limited by injuries, but made great strides as player and added another shot blocker to the team.

The Kolt girls had good team chemistry and great depth. Several of the players who were not starters could have started for most of the other teams in the league. Each player played her role and together their efforts won a championship.

“I was not surprised that this group of girls was able to upset last year’s champion, Rincon Valley, to share the championship this year,” said Sack. “In addition to their talent, they are a very dedicated, hardworking, and cohesive group with great team chemistry.”

Sack also credited his coaching staff for the team’s improvement from start to finish.

“ This was the best coaching staff I’ve had at Kenilworth. It was like having four head coaches all contributing to the team,” Sack said.

Eric Hoppes brought over 30 years of coaching experience and shared in all team decisions. Coach Tony Lin, a Casa Grande High graduate, contributed his high basketball IQ and analytics. Jamie McGaughey, a Casa Grande High School senior star student athlete, was able to demonstrate proper fundamentals and provide on-court instruction. In addition, she had a special connection with the players, and offered insightful pregame and halftime talks.

“We would not have had as much success this season without the dedication of the players, the time and effort of my co-coaches, and the support of all of the families,” Sack said.