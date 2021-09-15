Key assistant in Casa Grande baseball success steps away from Gaucho program

One can look for the definition of the word coach in a dictionary, or these days, even online. But anyone in the Petaluma baseball community, and you will get a much more specific definition: “Ralph Gentile.”

Over the past 20 years, the Casa Grande High School baseball program has earned a reputation as one of the best in the North Coast Section. During those years, the thread running through all the wins, championships and successful players has been an outstanding coaching staff, and for the past 14 years, no Gaucho coach has earned more respect or made more friends than assistant coach Ralph Gentile.

Now, Gentile has a new title – former coach, as he steps away from the Casa Grande diamond.

Gentile came to Casa Grande in 2007. He worked with the varsity team through the 2017 season and was part of a 215-83 record (that’s a 72% winning record) during his varsity tenure. There was an NCS championship in 2007, an NCS second place in 2017, and six league titles along the way.

For the past four years, he has worked with the freshman team to develop players for the varsity squad.

There is no one specific reason for his retirement decision.

“It is just time,” Gentile said.

Former Casa Grande head coach Paul Maytorena said Gentile was much more than an assistant coach.

“He is my best friend on and off the field,” said Maytorena.

“He taught me a lot. I used drills and so much I learned from him. We wouldn’t have the success we had without him.”

Maytorena said Gentile not only knows the game, but how to teach it to the players.

“He is a great communicator,” he said. “He really knows how to get through to the kids.”

Among Gentile’s responsibilities was making sure the head coach never got too carried away during the heat of the game.

“He protected me and calmed me down when I needed it,” Maytorena said.

Gentile said it was a two-way street with his head coach.

“Paul would always listen to other coach’s opinion,” he said. “He always wanted input.”

Current head coach Pete Sikora said Gentile’s absence will be felt.

“Obviously the Gaucho program is going to miss having Ralph involved on a daily basis,” he said. “His deep knowledge of the game, ability to relate to the players and teach, along with his calm demeanor, were tremendous assets to our program. He's just a great coach.

“During my tenure as head coach, it's really been a luxury to know that Ralph - along with head coach Gary Dorsett and Carlos Perez - led our freshman program, teaching our student athletes to play the game the right way and, equally important, the Gaucho way.”

Gentile was part of a close-knit Casa Grande baseball fraternity that was more family than staff.

“It is crazy how many friends I’ve made through baseball,” he said. “I loved working with Paul, Gary (Dorsett), Gordy (Dominic Wirtz) and the others. We had a great time.”

Wirtz was in the same dugout with Gentile for many years and continues to work with him as campus supervisors at Casa Grande.

“Everybody likes Ralph,” Wirtz said. “The kids, the coaches, everybody. He was a sounding board for coaches and players. Everyone came to Ralph for advice.”

Wirtz understands Gentile’s need to step away. He, himself retired from the dugout two years ago. “I miss it, but there comes a time,” he echoed Gentile’s retirement statement.

“He knows his stuff,” Dorsett said. “He works well with the young kids. He is very good with the younger players. He relates to them.

“I’m going to miss him. He even laughed at my jokes.”

Gentile said he enjoyed coaching the young players.

“Everything you cover with the varsity you cover with the freshman,” he noted. “The difference is that the maturity isn’t there. The freshmen can be emotional at times. You have to communicate differently. You have to come on a little lighter.”

Jim Selvitella, who recently announced his own retirement as head coach at Petaluma High School, said Gentile epitomized the phrase, “For the love of the game.”

“Every time you see Ralph, no doubt he will have a baseball cap on,” said Selvitella, who coached with Gentile at Casa Grande before moving over to Petaluma. “He just loves the game.

“His teaching style is one of patience. He is very methodical. I never heard him raise his voice,” Selvitella said.

Gentile has built a reputation as one of the best batting coaches in the area. He continues to offer batting lessons at the Athletic Edge Batting Cages.

“He can break down a kid’s swing better than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Wirtz said.

Selvitella pointed to the many exceptional baseball players who have gone on to play Division 1 and even professional baseball after benefiting from Gentile’s coaching.

“If you had all the great players Ralph has thrown batting practice to, you would have a very powerful lineup,” he said.

Maytorena got a big bonus from the Gentile family. Not only did he get Ralph to coach, but also inherited the assistant coach’s wife, Wendy Gentile, student records clerk at Kenilworth Junior High School, and two outstanding players in sons D.J. and Dom.

Wendy helped the Maytorena with his two young daughters when he was balancing coaching, work and being a single parent. Both D.J. and Dom were outstanding players for the Gauchos and both went on to play college ball. Ralph credits baseball with helping both sons go on to college.

The coach was, himself, an excellent baseball player at Terra Linda High School and the University of San Francisco. Like his friend, Selvitella, he also played in Italy.

Gentile is retiring from high school baseball, but that doesn’t mean he is going away. He will still be offering hitting lessons at Athletic Edge, helping coach travel ball teams, and stay connected to the Casa Grande baseball family.

“I will still watch the baseball team and do whatever I can to help out,” he said.

Where he won’t be is in a Casa Grande baseball dugout, and it will be more than a little emptier without him.