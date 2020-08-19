Key dates for Vine Valley Athletic League play

There are many unknowns about the up-coming sports season which doesn’t open until next year. What we do know is when Petaluma and Casa Grande will begin play in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The VVAL has released its complete schedule for the new sports season with football, cross country and volleyball being played in the “fall season” and basketball (girls and boys), soccer (girls and boys), wrestling, golf (boys and girls), tennis (boys and girls), badminton, lacrosse (boys and girls), softball, track and swimming all being played in the “spring season.”

Highlights of the league season for Casa Grande and Petaluma by sport include:

Cross Country

What is expected to be a strong season for both Casa and Petaluma features three center meets – on Jan. 27 at Maxwell Park in Sonoma; on Feb. 10 at Alston Park in Napa hosted by Vintage; and on Feb. 24 at Tolay Park in Petaluma hosted by Casa Grande.

It all leads up to the VVAL championship meet on March 6 hosted by Justin Siena at a site yet to be announced.

Football

The VVAL football season opens Feb. 5 with Casa Grande’s Gauchos facing a big challenge right at the start as they face defending champion Vintage at Memorial Stadium in Napa. Petaluma opens at Justin Siena.

The big game for both schools will be the Egg Bowl on March 13 at Petaluma.

Volleyball

Casa Grande opens the VVAL volleyball season on its home court on Jan. 12 against American Canyon while Petaluma begins league play that same night at the home of one of its long-time rivals, playing in the Dragons’ den at Sonoma.

Head-to-head meetings between the local teams are scheduled for Jan. 28 at Casa Grande and Feb. 23 at Petaluma.

Girls basketball

Both local girls basketball teams open VVAL play on their home courts, with Casa Grande hosting Sonoma Valley and Petaluma entertaining Justin Siena on April 7.

Rivalry games are scheduled for April 21 at Petaluma and May 14 at Casa Grande.

Boys basketball

It is the same matchup for boys basketball with Sonoma at Casa Grande and Justin Siena at Petaluma on April 8. The first showdown game is at Petaluma on April 22 with a follow-up rivalry game at Casa Grande on May 18.

Girls soccer

Soccer, moving into its third season on the calendar in the last five years, begins at the end of March, with the girls starting league play on March 30 with Vintage at Casa Grande and Petaluma at American Canyon.

The first of two rivalry matches happens April 15 with Casa Grande at Petaluma. The foes switch to Casa Grande on May 4

Boys soccer

It’s much the same schedule for the boys, with Casa Grande opening at home against Vintage on March 31 and Petaluma starting play at American Canyon.

The friendly foes meet at Petaluma on April 16 and at Casa Grande on May 5.

Tennis

Both girls and boys tennis matches will be at the same time, with the teams alternating home and away games. It all starts in league on March 16 wit6h the Petaluma girls at Sonoma and the Casa Grande ladies at home against American Canyon.

For the boys, it is just the opposite on the same day, with Sonoma at Petaluma and Casa Grande at American Canyon.

Head-to-head matches will be played April 1 with the boys playing at Casa Grande, while the girls are at Petaluma. On April 27, they switch with the boys at Petaluma and the girls at Casa Grande.

Badminton

With only five badminton teams in the league, Petaluma draws a bye for opening league play on March 1. Casa Grande opens at home against Napa. Petaluma’s first league game will be March 8 at Napa.

Casa Grande and Petaluma will go head-to-head twice on March 29 at Petaluma and May 3 at Casa Grande.

Baseball

The long-anticipated, long-delayed VVAL baseball season finally begins April 16, but not for Petaluma. The Trojans draw a first-round bye, while Casa Grande opens at Sonoma. Casa, Petaluma and Sonoma all tied for the league championship in the 2018-19 season.

Petaluma makes its league debut at Napa on April 23.

Casa Grande and Petaluma lock helmets on the Petaluma diamond on April 30 and again at Casa Grande on May 1.

Girls lacrosse

The girls get the jump on the boys in VVAL lacrosse, beginning their season on March 27 with both Casa Grande and Petaluma traveling – Petaluma to Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande to Windsor.

There is only one meeting between the rivals. That happens on May 8 at Casa Grande.

Boys lacrosse

The boys lacrosse league season begins April 10 with Casa Grande at Cardinal Newman and Petaluma at Napa.

The Battle for the Paddle between Petaluma and Casa Grande happens April 24 at Casa Grande.

Softball

After almost a year of waiting, the Petaluma High league softball season begins with a bye. Casa Grande opens April 13 at Sonoma, but the T-Girls don’t play a league game until April 15 at Napa.

Their second league game is a big one for the Petalumans as they host Casa Grande on April 20. The rivals meet again on May 13 at Casa Grande.

Swimming

The VVAL swimming season begins with a splash for local teams with Casa Grande and Petaluma going at each other on March 24 in the Petaluma pool.

Track and Field

VVAL track competition starts April 26 with American Canyon and Justin Siena at Casa Grande while Petaluma runs at Napa.

Petaluma will host Casa Grande and Vintage on May 17.

The VVAL league championships will be May 26 and May 28 with Petaluma and Casa Grande hosting.

It is a long wait, but when the diamond, field and gym dam finally breaks, there will be a flood of Vine Valley Athletic League sports activity.