It is a sprint to the finish for Petaluma football teams starting in foreign lands Friday night.

Petaluma and Casa Grande are in a five-team jam at or near the top of the Vine Valley Athletic League standings going into the final three weeks of the regular season, and neither can afford a slip. Petaluma is a step ahead of the jam with a 3-0 mark heading into a game at Napa. Casa Grande and American Canyon are right behind with 2-1 records, meaning the loser of their game at American Canyon will be in a major hurt.

Vintage, with a 3-1 record is definitely in the hunt and Justin-Siena at 2-2, but coming off a big upset of American Canyon is still hopeful. Vintage plays at league winless Sonoma Valley, while Justin-Siena rests during its bye week.

St. Vincent, riding a 7-game winning streak faces its biggest test, and one that could determine the North Bay League Redwood title, in a showdown at Ukiah. The Wildcats are 5-2 on the season, but unbeaten in two league games.

ST. VINCENT

Both St. Vincent and Ukiah will have two league games left after their Friday night collision, but have been, far and away, the most impressive teams in the NBL Redwood. No one has been able to stop St. Vincent in seven games. Ukiah lost its first two games of the season to Montgomery 27-0 and Northgate 28-6, but since has rolled off five straight wins, including a 27-20 victory over Casa Grande.

“This will be the most important game we will play in the regular season,” said St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “Our first goal is always to win the league championship. To do that, we have to win this game.”

St. Vincent’s Mustangs are getting used to the trip north. This will be their third meeting with the Wildcats. All three will be in Ukiah, with St Vincent winning both previous encounters.

Defense has been the key to Wildcats’ success. In two of their five wins they have allowed just two touchdowns. They shut out Maria Carrillo 13-0 and allowed high-scoring Casa Grande just three touchdowns.

That defense will be tested against the Kai Hall and Jaret Bosarge-led St. Vincent attack. Last week against St. Bernard’s, the Crusaders loaded 8 or 9 tacklers into the box and the senior running back still ran for 169 yards and broke two long runs for touchdowns. With all that attention being devoted to Hall, quarterback Jaret Bosarge was able to break two long scoring runs of his own, scored three touchdowns and rushed for 153 yards.

Offensively, the Wildcats feature the player Herzog calls “a great” wide receiver in Marcus Fenk. “He is something special,” the St. Vincent coach said. He has another excellent player, quarterback Johnny Silveira, throwing to him and directing the Ukiah offense.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande will try to help untangle a mess at the top of the Vine Valley Athletic League standings as the Gauchos visit American Canyon. With just three weeks left on the VVAL agenda, Petaluma stands alone at the top of the heap with a -3-0 mark, but bunched right behind are Vintage at 3-1, and Casa and American Canyon both at 2-1, with Justin-Siena still hopeful at 2-2.

“It is kind of nice to see things this unknown so late in the season” said Casa Grande Coach John Antonio. We could see things change in the next three weeks and we want a place at the table.” Casa shared the league title with Vintage last season, each team with one loss. It was American Canyon that cost the Gauchos the outright league championship last season, handing them their only league loss 48-30.

To get to the table, the Gauchos must find a way to stop Coyote quarterback Kaleb Anderson who has passed for 720 yards (54 completions in 111 attempts) and run for 836 yards. He has accounted for 19 touchdowns, 12 running and 7 passing.

“Their quarterback is explosive,” Antonio said. “We are going to have to isolate him and make him throw the football.”

Casa Grande is working on a two-game winning streak that included a 53-0 vitory against over-matched Sonoma Valley last week. “I thought we played well,” Antonio said. “It was a hard game to get started, but we played well once we finally got into a rhythm.”

PETALUMA

While Casa Grande and American Canyon duke it out for title-chance survival, Petaluma attempts to hold on to the top spot against a struggling Napa team that is 2-5 on the season and winless in three VVAL games.

As it turned out, the VVAL schedule has favored the Trojans who came off a big, but bruising, 28-26 win over Vintage with a bye, followed by two games against teams with losing records.

Last week, the Trojans shut out Sonoma 42-0. “We played pretty well,” said Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “The biggest thing was that we’re getting people well.”

Two of the Trojans’ best players, quarterback Henry Ellis and defensive back Dawson Shaw, played part-time against Sonoma and are expected to play against Napa. Ellis, who has been out for three weeks with a shoulder injury is expected to start against the Grizzlies, although Asher Levy, who has done an excellent job in Ellis’ absence, will also play some at quarterback.

Krist said the Trojans have to be wary of the Grizzlies. “They have shown they can move the football. We expect them to look for the big play against us.”

Napa quarterback Yovanni Palma hit on several big plays and threw for three touchdowns last week against Casa Grande.