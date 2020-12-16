Key member of champion Gaucho court team to play soccer in college

One of the best players on Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League championship girls basketball team is a pretty good soccer player as well. Good enough for Ashley Casper to receive a scholarship to play soccer for Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn.

Casper played basketball and softball at Casa Grande for her first three years in high school before transferring to San Marin High School in Novato for her senior year. She said she made the change primarily because she believed that the Marin County school, where her father, Michael Casper, is an assistant principal, would open in-class learning sooner than Sonoma County schools. As It turned out, the coronavirus surged across the nation and all Bay Area schools continued classes on-line.

Bethany Lutheran College is a Christian liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. The fifty-acre campus overlooks the Minnesota River Valley in Mankato, Minn. a community of approximately 50,000 people.

Casper had several soccer offers based on her play for the North Coast FC, but a campus visit convinced her the Minnesota school was her next step. “I loved the people,” she said. “The town reminds me of home. I could definitely see myself living there.”

Of course weather is a factor. It snowed during her campus visit, but there are provisions. “The school has underground tunnels,” she said. “That is important to a California girl like me.”

Casper was an outstanding basketball player for three seasons at Casa Grande, helping the Gauchos win the league championship last season with her tenacious defense and long-range shooting. She earned all-league second-team honors. She is looking forward to a final high school basketball season.

She is also an outstanding softball player, although that part of her athletic career might be over as she will be forced to choose between basketball and softball under a revised schedule caused by the pandemic.

No matter what happens the rest of the school year, next year her sports career will be all about soccer. “I love the family feel of being a part of a team,” she said. “I love connecting with my teammates.”

Off the field, Casper isn’t exactly sure what she will study, and is considering such divergent majors as pre-law or exercise science, although she acknowledges that sociology is a possibility.

The daughter of Michael and Jennifer Casper, she has one sister, Brittany, a freshman softball player.