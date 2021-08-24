Kickoff: Casa Grande has been building toward this season

During their last full season, Piner had an 11-2 overall record and were 5-1 against NBL Redwood teams.

Those Prospectors are again playoff contenders as they come onto the Casa Grande synthetic turf Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Piner lost three games during the pandemic altered spring season, but in the last full season, 2019, they were the dominant team in the North Bay League Redwood, although they lost the title to Santa Rosa.

Casa Grande Football Coach John Antonio is familiar with the Gauchos’ season-opening opponent. He coached Piner’s Prospectors for five seasons, taking a team that had just one win the year he took over to the playoffs before he left.

For Casa Grande High School’s football players and coaches it feels like three seasons have all strung together heading toward a playoff destination.

In John Antonio’s first season as head coach in 2019-20, a season he acknowledged was the start of a process of building a winning program, the Gauchos finished with a 4-6 record. Antonio used the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season (2-4 record) as preparation for what is going to happen this fall. With a full season and and an abbreviated season to prepare, hopes and excitement are high at the Big House where the Gauchos field a team with experience, speed, size and depth.

Football fever has led to around 140 players spread over varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams. There are so many players that the Gauchos have had to borrow helmets and dig out years-old jerseys to outfit everyone. “It is a good problem to have,” said Antonio.

The varsity team is senior-heavy, and augmented by juniors with varsity experience and several quality sophomores.

“It feels like we’ve had this team for the last couple of years,” Antonio said. “Our senior leadership has been really special.”

Casa is led on offense by quarterback Jacob Porteous, who came to the Gauchos last year from St. Vincent. In four games during the short spring season, he completed 55 of 89 passes for 748 yards, earning an impressive quarterback rating of 108.3. Not only is he talented, but brings another quality the coach appreciates.

“Jacob has taken on the role of mentor and coach for his teammates,” explained Antonio.

Right behind the starter is Wyatt Abramson coming up from the junior varsity with impressive skills.

“He is just an athlete,” said Antonio. “He can play anywhere.”

Abramson will also start on defense at safety.

The only Gaucho area not anchored by a senior is running back, where a trio of talented, but inexperienced players - Ryder Jacobson, Ethan Bucy and Antonio Bernardini – are expected to share playing time. Bucy and Jacobson are coming up from the junior varsity, while Bernardini was a key defender during the spring season, but had only two carries on offense.

That is not the case with the receivers who are led by varsity veterans Shane Runyeon, Marcus Scott and Caden Cramer. All are proven varsity performers.

The front line is two or more deep at every position, and only two will probably see playing time on both sides of the football. Those two, Kodi Cornelius and Colin Patchet, are simply too talented not to be on both offense and defense. Patchet is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches, 230 pounds; Cornelius is listed at 6 feet, 255 pounds. Both are probably bigger than listed, and both are strong. Antonio said Cornelius, who started for the varsity in the spring as a freshman, is the strongest player on the team.

The front liners at the start of the season will be Patchet at tackle and Nick Tobin at guard on the left side, Garrison Crockett at center and Ryan Cooper at tackle and Cornelius at guard on the right side.

But that is only the beginning. Right behind are Emmett Petersen, Justin Sartori, Dylan Garibaldi, Donavin Abramson, Michael Morlock and Austin Minick.

And there are more.

“We have 23 offensive linemen,” said Antonio. “We could go three deep.”

Some of that group might end up on the defensive side along with Patchet and Cornelius as the Gauchos try to limit the number of two-way linemen. Among the group contending for defensive time are Petersen, Esteban Sierra, Jack Larson, Sartori, Tobin, Joey Mercardo, Eliott Locker, Gio Edmisten and Jack Martin.

Bernardini in the middle leads a strong group of linebackers that includes veteran Bladen Fuller and Joe Ellis. Others who will play are Tegan Camilleri, Brian Van Wormer, Jordan Filippi and Jack Martin.

The Casa Grande defense will be bolstered if senior Ryan Kasper can return from an injury that cost him the entire spring season. He was one of the team’s leading tacklers as a senior, but his return is still undetermined.

Veterans Cody Rodrigo and Jesus Meija provide two solid cornerbacks and Abramson and Matt Reilly will lead the safeties.

Others in the defensive backfield mix are Runyeon, Scott, Cramer and Rysean Samandwa.

“I have never had this much depth,” Antonio noted. “Our challenge as coaches is to get each one better every day.”

Several of those coaches will be different this year as Antonio has brought up the entire junior varsity group from last season to work with the varsity.

“They’re good coaches and they know the players after coaching them on the JV team,” Antonio noted.

As will always happen with Antonio in charge, the Gauchos will play a loaded schedule.

“We’re always going to challenge ourselves he said.”

This season, the challenge, in addition to the talent-loaded Vine Valley Athletic League teams, includes, after the opener against Piner, Maria Carrillo, Marin Catholic and Santa Rosa. Maria Carrillo is expected to be one of the best teams in the North Bay League, Marin Catholic is the standard bearer in the Marin County Athletic League and Santa Rosa and Piner were co-champions of the NBL Redwood the last time that league played a full season.