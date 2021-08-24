Kickoff: Petaluma mixes senior leadership with 8 sophomores

In their last full season in 2019, the Terra Linda version of the Trojans were 3-7. When Petaluma last played Terra Linda in 2018, Petaluma prevailed 21-7.

Terra Linda did well during last spring’s COVID-shortened season, going 3-2 with wins over San Rafael 20-0, Novato 24-17 and Archie Williams from San Anselmo 30-20.

It will be Trojans vs. Trojans as Petaluma opens its football season against traditional rival Terra Linda Saturday night at San Rafael High School. Varsity kickoff is at 7 p.m., preceded by a freshman game at 4:30.

The Petaluma High School football Trojans are a team of contradictions. The Trojans are young, but they are experienced; they are not big, but they are not small; they have a good number of varsity players, but fewer players in the overall program.

Coach Rick Krist returns a number of veterans from the 2020-21 team that surprised with a 3-2 record and a win in the Egg Bowl against Casa Grande in an abbreviated spring season. He is also counting on to not only play, but play a lot for the varsity. Many of this year’s juniors also gained varsity experience playing in the spring.

“We’re not the Beastie Boys,” Krist said of his offensive line, but as usual, the Trojans will be well conditioned and coached as they face some of their larger opponents in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Petaluma starts the season with a solid 46 players on the varsity roster, but because eight of those are sophomores, there aren’t enough younger players to field a full-time junior varsity team. The Trojans will have a freshman team and, at times, could combine the ninth graders with the sophomores to form a frosh-soph team or even a JV team with a few inexperienced juniors.

“It will be week to week,” the coach said.

Krist is optimistic as the Trojans prepare for the physicality of the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“We have great kids and good leadership,” he said. “Our sophomores are very talented and many of our juniors have already played at a varsity level.”

In keeping with the contradiction theme, Petaluma’s biggest graduation loss may have been quarterback Jack Hartman, but its biggest asset might be his replacement, Henry Ellis. Petaluma’s option offense revolves around the quarterback. For the last three seasons Hartman has been the heart of that offense. Ellis is a junior who would have gotten a lot of experience when Hartman went down for two games last season had he, himself, not been injured and spent the season on the sideline.

“He is bigger, stronger and knows our offense very well, said Krist of his new quarterback.

Ellis, who will also play linebacker on defense, has the speed to be a running threat and the arm strength to give the Trojans a passing attack.

He will be backed up by Eli Galaudet-Freeman who had to step in as a starter against Napa last spring when both Hartman and Ellis were injured and kept Petaluma in the game until Hartman came on to lead a 14-13 victory. Krist said sophomore Asher Levy could add even more depth to the critical position.

Petaluma will not have last spring’s leading ball carrier, C.J. Powers, who has returned to his original home in Willits after that school reinstated football. The Trojans will return two quick veterans. Senior Francisco Perez came strong at the end of the spring season and track sprinter Elias Pologeorgis leaped into the spotlight by leading the Trojans to a 20-14 win over Casa Grande in the Egg Bowl.

Three of the sophomores that have impressed Krist enough to keep them on the varsity – Ed Berncich, Jaxon Soper and Chase Miller – add depth to the offensive backfield.

Berncich will play fullback behind starter junior Lucas Vanderlind.

Petaluma is not huge on the offensive front, but the Trojans know what they’re doing led by returning veterans Ryan Castaglia, Kai Alexander and Yahir Amador. A standout up front could be senior Juan Garcia de la Torre.

There is good depth on the line with juniors Hyrum Smith, Jager Williams, Jack Phillips and Zach Rinsky along with sophomores Joab Anezil and Tyshaun Thames.

While Petaluma continues to be a run-oriented team, with Ellis at quarterback they have the potential to strike through the air with the junior throwing to brothers Doran Shaw, a senior, and Dawson Shaw, a junior. Also in the receiving picture are juniors Zachery Fiene and Thomas Flannery.

In the Petaluma scheme, tight ends must be hybrid receivers/blockers and Petaluma has a good one in veteran Neill Crudo. He will rotate with junior John Grant and sophomore London Sundell, with the Trojans often using two ends tucked tight.

Many of the same players will populate what is shaping up as a good Petaluma defense. The Trojans will play with three down lineman, relying on a solid corps of linebackers to provide much of the stopping power.

There is all kinds of strength and depth up front with seniors Matt Crayne and Castiglia leading a group that includes Fredrick Thames, Amador and Sundell.

The linebackers figure to be an outstanding group of interchangeable parts with a healthy Ellis joining a corps that includes veterans Crudo, Pologeorgis and Perez. According to Krist, Grant has looked solid at middle linebacker, with Smith and Vanderlind will also play. The coach said sophomore Jace Martinelli has “really stepped up,” and looked good in practice.

The Shaw brothers are expected to be strong among a slew of defensive backfield candidates that includes Anthony Drolet, Ryan Vollmer, Gabe Jones, Garrett Gracie, Levy, Flannery and sophomore Jasper Jennings.

Mackenzie Soper, the hero of Petaluma’s 24-23 win over Napa last spring with the winning PAT in the game’s final seconds, returns for her second season as the Trojans’ place kicker.

What it all adds up to is a potentially good Petaluma team coming off the momentum of a good spring season, but one that will be tested each week by the strong Vine Valley Athletic League.

“As young as we are, we will have a good group of veteran players,” Krist observed. “The question is can we match the physicality of some of the other teams in our league?”

Petaluma will get a chance to prepare for that physicality during a strong pre-league season that includes an opener against Terra Linda Saturday night at San Rafael High School followed by games against the best two teams in the North Bay League Redwood the last time a full season was played in Santa Rosa and Piner along with Maria Carrillo, a contender for the NBL Oak title.