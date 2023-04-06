“He is one of those guys you get to coach once in a lifetime,” is how Casa Grande football coach John Antonio describes junior two-way lineman Kodi Cornelius.

“Everything he stands for, our program stands for,” the coach said. And the coach doesn’t mean just on the football field. “Not only is he a great football player, he is a great person. He cares for his family, everyone likes him and he has strong academics. All the cliches you can say about a player, you can say about Kodi,” Antonio added.

The best thing about Cornelius from Antonio’s standpoint is that he still has a season left at Casa Grande. Just 16 years old, he has already played three varsity seasons for the Gauchos, making All -League on both offense and defense in his sophomore and junior seasons. Last season he was not only first team All-Vine Valley Athletic League on both offense and defence, but also Lineman of the Year, and came close to being the overall league Most Valuable Player.

Although he played youth football and was good enough to start on the varsity as a freshman, Cornelius acknowledges it took him awhile to get acclimated to high school football. “My freshman year, I wasn’t prepared for the speed and flow of the game,” he explained.

It was also a strange year all around, with Casa Grande playing what amounted to two seasons in one year. Because of the COVID pandemic, an abbreviated 2020-2021 season was played in the spring of 20-21 and was followed in the fall of 2021 by the 2021-2022 season. It was during that second 2021 season that he became a truly outstanding football player.

By this season, he was, in the opinion of many coaches and followers of high school football, the best lineman in the Redwood Empire and perhaps the North Bay on both offense and defense.

Cornelius said this season was when he really began to enjoy the game. “Something clicked,” he said. “I really developed a love for football. Before than it was kind of like a means to an end. Now I really love football.”

He said he slightly prefers defense to offense. “It comes more natural,” he said.

Mostly he just wants to play. “We have a hard time getting him off the field,” Antonio explained. “We know we have to give him a breather, but he never wants to leave the field.”

“It is not as hard as most people think,” Cornelius said of going both ways. “It is more about conditioning than strength.”

Typically, as students take a breather for spring break, Cornelius is working out and “Getting my mind right for spring practice.’

“He would rather workout on a Friday night than go to a party,” said Antonio.

He is also beginning to seriously consider what happens after high school. He has already being contacted by colleges and has received at least one offer. The University of Nevada Reno, Georgetown, Nevada, Army and Air Force, among others have expressed interest.

Antonio said he believes that some colleges have been a little shy about approaching Cornelius became of his size. Not his weight. He is a super solid 295 pounds, and will add even more muscle by the time his senior season starts. But, at 6-feet tall, many coaches feel he is on the short side to be playing on the front line.

Antonio said those with that view haven’t seen the way Cornelius fills a doorway and certainly haven’t seen him play.

“He is always the strongest person on the field. There are a lot of guys that are 6-4 and being heavily recruited and I would put Kodi up against any of them. He can play on any level,” the coach said.

Whatever college lands the Casa Grande standout will be getting not only a football player, but also an outstanding student with a better than 3.5 grade point average. He plans to study kinesiology in college.

In addition to his love for the game, Cornelius is still using it as a means to an end. He is playing for his family, especially his mother Anna Evans, a single parent who has meant so much to him. “My goal is to support my family and see how far I can take football. I want to help my Mom retire,” he said.

The player’s family includes sister Ciarra Cornelius and older brother Kenneth Fitzgerald, himself an outstanding football star on both defense and running back at Casa Grande, and one of his brother’s biggest supporters.