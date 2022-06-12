Kyle Larson out front once again for NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway

Maybe Kyle Larson should just get an honorary pole award — and if someone can beat his track record at Sonoma Raceway, then they get to be on the front row with him.

That’s the type of track cred you get when you sit on the front row for five consecutive races at the wine country road course.

Larson, an Elk Grove native, won his fifth straight pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 with a 92.111 mph lap on Saturday. His Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, will join him on the front row for the contest.

Larson overran turn 4 during qualifying and thought that might have cost him some time.

“I felt like I could have been quite a bit faster on my good lap,” he said. “I made a pretty big mistake in turn 4. I was surprised I ran the lap that I did with such a big mistake.”

The defending Cup Series champion, Larson has won the pole at Sonoma on both the carousel and chute layouts, the latter of which returned for the Cup race this year. Larson prefers the carousel layout, saying the tight detour into part of the raceway’s infield fits his driving style.

“I really struggle in turn 7 here,” Larson said. “And the way that the track was before, turn 7 was a little bit different and I felt like that lended itself a little bit better to me. The carousel happening to be more of a traditional left-hander was better for me, too.

“But it doesn’t matter. We’ve been able to be fast in both layouts. Hopefully tomorrow we can win on this layout.”

Amid the pandemic last year, Larson was awarded the No. 1 spot at Sonoma per the NASCAR metrics for starting position at the time, due to no qualifying being held.

For Sunday’s race, filling out the top 10 are, in order, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

The 110-lap Toyota/Save Mart 350 starts at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR Trucks race

The NASCAR Camping World Trucks series returned to Sonoma for its first race here in nearly 25 years.

A nasty crash in turn 1 between Alex Bowman, Stewart Friesen and Josh Bilicki forced a red flag that set up a green-white-checkered finish.

But when Kyle Busch takes over, it’s pretty hard for anyone else to get past him, and that was the case on the restart, as he jumped ahead and took the checkered flag for his 62nd Trucks series win, and his final one this season due to being a Cup regular. Cup Series drivers are limited to five Trucks races per season.

Busch led 45 laps, most of them after Stage 1.

Busch admired the series win at Sonoma, with the history surrounding the race.

“It feels good to get that win,” he said. “Trucks haven’t been here in a long, long time. Just the nostalgia and the history of the truck series being from California.”

Earlier in the race, Ross Chastain pulled away to about a two-second lead for the first 10 laps. He led the most laps in the first stage, 16. Mostly single-file racing was the scene for the first stage of the race, which was 20 laps.

A round of pit stops resulted in a shake-up at the front, and Ty Majeski won a caution-free Stage 1. Chastain wound up back at the front once the race restarted.

Kyle Busch led a lot of the second stage before pitting at the end of it. Defending Trucks series champion Ben Rhodes won the stage. Daniel Suarez rallied from two laps down to finish fifth in stage 2.

Gutsy start

Carson Hovecar broke his right tibia in a crash at Gateway last week, but decided – and was cleared – to race at Sonoma this week. Hovecar turned heads after recording the fastest lap in the final round of qualifying, only to crash in turn 10 and all but destroy the rear of his truck. He was able to get out of the truck on his own and was cleared by medical officials.

He beat out Cup regulars Chastain and Busch by more than three-tenths of a second to earn the pole award.

However, the fast run was canceled out by the crash. Hocevar was forced to go to the back for the start, while Chastain moved into the pole position and Busch joined the front row.

Hocevar gained about 10 spots from the back before being switched out at lap 10 for Cup regular Daniel Suarez. The No. 42 truck lost two laps during the driver switch.

The Grand Marshals for Sunday’s race were the four previous Trucks series race winners at Sonoma: Ron Hornaday Jr., Dave Rezendes, Joe Ruttman and Boris Said. One of them admitted to racing hurt previously.

“I’ve raced with broken ribs twice, broken shoulder,” Said said. “It doesn’t matter.”

Chastain said he talked to both Denny Hamlin and Elliott following last weekend’s chaotic race at Gateway that ruined Hamlin’s day. Chastain bumped both drivers but was apologetic after the race.

“There were conversations. We said our sides,” Chastain said. “I did a lot of listening.”

Said Chastain: “We’re big boys. They’ll handle it as they see fit and I’ll try to do better.”

The two-time winner will start seventh and didn’t say he’d be looking over his shoulder, though many around the garage assume Hamlin will be looking for some sort of on-track payback.

“I’d really just like to start up front and win the race,” Chastain said.

Corning native in top 10

Corning native Tyler Reddick is racing at Sonoma for the second time in his Cup career, and is still learning his way around the road courses of the NASCAR circuit.

However, he’s learning quickly. He was the fastest car in the first group of qualifying for a short time.

Coming up in the sprint car circuits of Northern California, including Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Reddick qualified 20th in last year’s race and finished 10th. It was the first time he had seen the Sonoma County road course in his career.

“As much as it would have been cool to come here for a race, we were racing somewhere normally on the weekend so we never came here,” he said. “We only raced a few times south of Sacramento. I can’t even remember the name of some of the tracks, it was so long ago.

“There was no road course experience until I was in NASCAR. My third asphalt race was my first NASCAR start, I think. I didn’t have a lot of asphalt experience.”

Reddick enjoyed success at the sole road course race of the season so far. He started fourth and finished fifth at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in April.

ARCA winner

Jake Drew won a wreck-filled ARCA Menards Series West race, a lower-level stock car race that also took place at the track Saturday.