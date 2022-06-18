Lamb is the man who starts everything for young runners

All eyes are one man. Young athletes strain with pent-up anticipation as the center of their attention calmly raises his left hand. Then there is a loud BANG! and the race is on.

Steve Lamb has been sending young athletes on their way to victory or heartbreak for more than a half century as a starter for high school track meets throughout the Redwood Empire.

What was to grow into a second, although mostly unpaid, job for Lamb began in his first year as history teacher at Kenilworth Junior High School when track coach Frank Martinez tasked him to be the starter at a Kolt track meet. That was 54 years ago.

Lamb continued to help coach track and start runners until 1987 when the Petaluma City Schools discontinued all junior high school sports due to budget problems. Lamb became an assistant track coach at Analy High School while still teaching at Kenilworth. He also began to be in more and more required as a starter for track meets. “It just spread,” he said. “There was a big demand for starters, there wasn’t a lot of people doing it.”

Five-plus decades later, he is still doing it and plans to keep doing it “as long as I am physically able. If you love doing it, you want to keep doing it,” he explained.

At 77, Lamb is still going strong. This year he was the man in charge for 31 meets, including the Vine Valley Athletic League championships and the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Championship meet.

For Lamb, starting is a double play of enjoyment. He loves track and he loves working with the kids. Through the years he has started meets for youngsters in their first organized track meet in junior high school right up through league championships as high school seniors.

He has started meets for students who are now parents and have youngsters starting to the pop of Lamb’s starter’s pistol.

He has fun doing his job, but he takes it seriously, realizing the importance of every race to the kids who compete. “Being the starter means giving everyone a fair start,” he explained.

“The higher up a meet is, the easier it is to start,” he said. “The younger kids are just learning. I don’t disqualify any of the junior high kids for a false start. On the higher levels, I tell them, ‘Do what you are supposed to do and you will be fine.’”

While there are different ways to start a race, Lamb uses what he calls, “the old-fashioned technique.” When he gives the command, “Set” he raises his left arm before popping off Go with the pistol in his right hand. “I do that to let the spectators know what’s going on,” he said.

Lamb may be old school in his starting techniques, but he isn’t adverse to embracing change.

As he has gotten older, his deep voice has softened and he is considering trying some sort of voice amplification system to help runners understand his commands. “There are times in races like the 4x400 (which uses a staggered start) when I’m yelling and the runners are still having a hard time hearing.” he explained

He is also considering changing guns and going to an electronic model. “The blank ammunition we use in the gun is expensive and the black powder gets all over your hands,” he pointed out.

His concern for the cost of cartridges comes from his experience as athletic director at Kenilworth and an understanding of how tight school budgets are.

The price of ammunition is about the only expense schools have for their track starter. “I don’t charge the schools anything for my time,” Lamb said. “I do it because I love it and I want to help the kids.” He does get paid for working league or section championship meets, making $50 for a meet that can last three or more hours.

He has started meets involving some of the best and most recognized runners ever in the Redwood Empire, but he said he gets the most satisfaction out of watching a young athlete be rewarded for hard work over the course of a high school career.

He tells the story of a young runner who clocked a 7-minute mile as a freshman, but won league as a senior. “That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Lamb not only enjoys the young athletes, but the whole atmosphere surrounding the sport. “We have some really great coaches in this area,” he said. “They understand that it is really all about the kids.”

It isn’t just the young athletes or the people who work with them that keeps Lamb coming back each spring. He just loves the sport.

He watches every track event he can find on television and attends every meet he can get to even if he isn’t starting.

“Track is a really healthy environment,” he said. “It’s not cutthroat. You see kids battle to the finish line and then congratulate one another. You see it after almost every race. Kids make a lot of friends from other schools. I just love it.”

It all starts with Steve Lamb and “Set - Bang!” It has been that way for a half century and two generations.