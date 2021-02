Lampe has big series

Casa Grande High School graduate Joe Lampe is off to a hot spring start for the Arizona State baseball team.

In a three-game series against Sacramento State University last weekend, Lampe was 5-for-9 helping ASU win two of the three games.

In the Saturday game he was 3-for-3. In his first at bat, he slugged a two-out, two-strike double to drive in two runs.