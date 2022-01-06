Last chance to see top prep football players from three counties

Many of the seniors who made football so exciting in Petaluma this past season will make an encore appearance Saturday in the eighth annual Tri-County All-Star game.

The game is held annually each year to bring awareness to the 450,000 youngsters in Foster Care in the United States. The contest, to kick off at Santa Rosa Junior College at noon, features seniors from teams in Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties.

Playing for the Green team are athletes from Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools along with players from the Vine Valley Athletic League and Marin County Athletic League.

St. Vincent players will join athletes from the North Bay League along with a player from Cloverdale in the North Central League on the White team.

Participating from Petaluma High School on the Green team will be All-League linebacker and tight end Neil Crudo, defensive back Anthony Drolet, All-League linebacker Joe Ellis, running back Francisco Perez and defensive back Doren Shaw.

Playing from VVAL co-champion Casa Grande will be All-League linebacker Antonio Bernardini, center Garrison Crockett, All-League linebacker Joe Ellis, All-League lineman Colin Patchet, VVAL Player of the year quarterback Jacob Porteous, All-League wide receiver Shane Runyeon, All-League wide receiver Marcus Scott and All-League lineman Nick Tobin.

St. Vincent players on the White team include NBL Redwood Player of the Year Dante Antonini. All-League defensive end Killian Collins, All-League tight end/linebacker Jake DeCarli and NBL Redwood Lineman of the Year Dominic Minton.