Last high school hurrah for Petaluma, Casa, St. Vincent senior stars

There was nothing to choose between the two sides in the Tri-County All-Star football game played Saturday afternoon at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The game matched senior players from the Vine Valley Athletic League and Marin County Athletic League on the Green team against players primarily from the North Bay League on the White team. When the All-Star hitting was done, it was a 26-26 tie.

Napa’s Christoph Horton was chosen the game’s Offensive Most Valuable Player and Vintage’s Diego Davis was name Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Participating from Petaluma High School on the Green team were All-League linebacker and tight end Neil Crudo, defensive back Anthony Drolet, running back Francisco Perez and defensive back Doren Shaw.

Playing from VVAL co-champion Casa Grande were All-League linebacker Antonio Bernardini, center Garrison Crockett, All-League linebacker Joe Ellis, All-League lineman Colin Patchet, VVAL Player of the year quarterback Jacob Porteous, All-League wide receiver Shane Runyeon, All-League wide receiver Marcus Scott and All-League lineman Nick Tobin.

St. Vincent players on the White team were NBL Redwood Player of the Year Dante Antoni. All-League defensive end Killian Collins, All-League tight end/linebacker Jake DeCarli and NBL Redwood Lineman of the Year Dominic Minton.