Petaluma baseball just knows how to keep it exciting.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning on a 1-0 count, the Trojans’ Finn Lindgren ripped a walk-off single Thursday to give Petaluma (8-5-1) a 2-1 win over Sonoma Valley (6-6).

It was Lindgren’s second hit of the game, and one of five total hits by the Trojans.

Sonoma Valley took the lead early on thanks to Andrew Bonfigli, who blasted a home run to left field in the top of the second. Petaluma would tie it in the bottom of the third, as Sawyer Sheldon hit an RBI single.

Aaron Davainis got the win on the bump for Petaluma. Davainis went the distance, striking out 10 batters while only surrendering one run on two hits. Nicolas Scevola took the loss, going 6⅔ innings and allowing two runs on five hits.