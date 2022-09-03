Last-minute TD pass gives Casa Grande season-opening win

Casa Grande’s Gauchos were in the box and Maria Carrillo Pumas were shoveling dirt in the hole when Waytt Abramson and Clint Rea combined to work a miracle Friday night on the Casa football field.

The duo’s 89-yard pass connection, with Abramson throwing and Rea catching, magically transformed what might have been a disappointing loss into a morale-building victory in the first game of the season for both sides.

Final score was 28-21, but the game was even closer.

Here’s the situation:

Maria Carrillo culminated a dominating 87-yard, 7-minute ground march to score on Samuel Lawson’s second touchdown of the night and added a crucial conversion point on a kick by William Fokesson for a 21-20 lead with 2:02 left in an exciting duel.

Casa Grande bobbled the ensuing kickoff and had to start a desperation drive from its on 10-yard line. Under pressure from an aroused Maria Carrillo defense, Casa Grande managed to gain just one stripe in its first three tries.

That left Casa facing its fate with a fourth and nine and a few blinks over a minute left on the clock.

Abramson, a big right-handed pitcher for the baseball team, set up and spiraled a throw downfield. Some 60 yards away, Rea was streaking toward the distant goal with a two-stride lead on a Carrillo defender. Without breaking stride, he snatch the perfectly pitched ball out of the summer night.

The catch gave the Gauchos a certain first down and life, but Rea wanted more. He ran through tackle attempts by two Puma defenders, broke free and crossed the finish line. “It was just a streak,” Rea said. “I saw the ball flying by and knew I had to catch it.”

“It was all of noting,” observed Abramson. “Clint makes that play 90 percent of time In practice.”

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said there was nothing complicated about the play. “We just have our best guy run as fast as he can down the field,” he grinned in relief.

Abramson tacked on a 2-point conversion run.

Even through the shock of watching its lead evaporate, the Pumas refused to quit and, with the help of one of the multitude of penalties called on the Gauchos, pushed from their 18 following the kickoff to near midfield before time and a final sack by Sebastian Henry completed the miracle.

The wild finish culminated a physical battle that featured the good and some of the bad from both sides, the result of up eagerness that built from an extra week to wait for the season’s first kickoff.

Both teams scored in the opening quarter with Abramson lobbing a short pass (2 yards) to Ryder Jacobson standing patiently in the end zone from two yards out. It was the first of two touchdown receptions for Jacobson who battled cramps for the entire game.

The Gauchos gave the touchdown back when a high snap on a punt try was recovered by Maria Carrillo’s Wyatt Olsen in the end zone.

Folkesson’s extra point made the difference in a 7-6 Puma lead after Abramson had been stopped trying to run in the Gaucho conversion following their initial score.

Contrary to its downfield passing reputation, Casa Grande controlled the second period with short swing passes and effective bursts by running back Jacobson. One touchdown came on a well-executed Abramson-to-Jacobson screen pass and another on a 1-yard burst by Ethan Bucy for a 20-6 lead.

Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce shocked the Gauchos with a 40-yard fourth-down touchdown romp in the final minute of the first half to leave Casa a bit shaken, but still on top 20-14 at the break.

Maria Carrillo’s running game, led by Lawson, Reed Sherman and Sam Mortimer became a factor in he second half. The Pumas started the half with a 60-yard march that was finally stopped at the Casa 14-yard line by Matt Reilly with a crucial one-on-one tackle on a fourth-down play.

There was still 8:37 left in what had become a battle of attrition when Maria Carrillo began a infantry assault that ground relentlessly toward the Casa goal. Samuel Lawson, Sherman and Sam Mortimer took turns pounding forward, with Lawson finally doing the scoring from the 11-yard line.

Folkesson booted the crucial extra point. But, even as Maria Carrillo fans celebrated a 21-20 lead, the stage was set for the Gaucho miracle.

Abramson had a strong debut as the Casa Grande starting quarterback, completing 26 of 36 passes for 315 yards.

The victory earns Casa Grande no break from its grueling schedule as the Gauchos travel to Marin County next Saturday to face Marin Catholic in a 2 p.m. game.