Last-second American Canyon shot beats Casa Grande boys basketball team

Gabe Patrick of visiting American Canyon took an inbounds pass with only seconds remaining, and completed a slick dribble-drive with an up-and-under layup at the buzzer to give the Wolves an exciting 72-71 win over Casa Grande in Vine Valley Athletic League play on Tuesday.

Patrick, averaging 19 points going into the contest, missed the second of a one-and-one free throw opportunity earlier to give the host Gauchos an opportunity to go ahead with less than 5 seconds remaining - which they did on a 3-point point shot from the left side of the circle by Jonah Siebels. He got a step on the American Canyon defenders and drained a clutch shot from well behind the arc to give Casa a 71-70 advantage. It was his sixth triple of the contest.

The lead lasted only long enough for the Wolves to set up a game-winning play.

There was never much separation between the two teams after Casa grabbed an early 22-17 lead at the end of the first period.

All five Gaucho starters put points on the board early when the pressuring American Canyon defenders got mixed up on their assignments.

The Wolves got balanced scoring as they settled in during the second period when they outscored Casa 16-4 during a critical stretch.

American Canyon led 33-31 at intermission.

Casa Grande got a solid performance from 6-foot, 5-inch Brandon Allred who pulled down 13 rebounds to go with 2 blocked shots and 16 points from the floor.

Allred was looking for another pass at the end of a sequence in the final minutes but he decided to cast a 3-pointer with time running out and it got nothing but net.

It was a tight game the rest of the way, but everything was decided in the final seconds on the acrobatic dribble drive by the senior Patrick who finished with 24 points for the winning Wolves as they improved to 2-1 in VVAL play.