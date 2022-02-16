League champion Gaucho girls highlight a strong area basketball season

The wrapping is still being put on the 2021-2922 high school basketball season with four Petalluma teams participating in the North Coast Section playoffs, one as a league champion. Whatever happens in the playoffs, it is a season that will not soon be forgotten.

CASA GRANDE GIRLS

Surprisingly, the area’s league champion was the Casa Grande girls team, coached by Scott Himes. Using every player and scraping in every game, the Gauchos clawed their way to a 10-2 record and a 19-7 overall mark.

Key to the Casa Grande season was a 51-50 win over Vintage and a sweep of two games over American Canyon, the pre-season title favorite.

Casa Grande had some outstanding players, but what made the Gauchos special was that everyone contributed. Standouts included the entire roster – Ashley Harris, Mazin Dahmani, Mac MacQuarrrie, Lexi Tatu, Leni Tobias, Lani Tobias, Lily Peterson, Jamie McGaughey, Kylie Calomagno, Avery King, Cassie Llverias, Anamaria Robertson, Isabella Dabbas, Scarlet Ackley, Marissa Brody and Amalie Barr.

The Gauchos were seeded No. 4 in the NCS Division 4 playoffs with a home game against Antioch. Should Casa win, it will play Saturday against the winner of a game between Alameda and Rancho Cotate.

PETALUMA GIRLS

Petaluma’s girls, coached by Sophie Bihn, had their season continually disrupted by COVID with cancellations and quarantines. It wasn’t until late in the season that the Trojans began to put things together.

Overall, the Trojans were 7-17 and 3-8 in VVAL play.

There were some successes along the way, notably two overtime games against Justin-Siena, a 42-35 win and a 39-33 loss, and a strong effort in a 37-25 loss to rival and league champion Casa Grande.

The Trojans were led by distance-shooting senior Mallory O’Keefe, senior center Karlie Berncich and guard Brooke Baxman.

ST. VINCENT GIRLS

The young St. Vincent girls were not quite ready for the competitive North Bay League Redwood and its own rugged non-league season.

Still the Mustangs played tough, putting together a three-game winning streak just before the winter break and finishing 7-12 on the season with a 1-9 NBL mark.

Highlight was a 33-19 win over Elsie Allen for its only league victory.

PETALUMA BOYS

The Petaluma boys team was hit hard early by COVID in the season, resulting in many postponements and a game jam during the final two weeks.

Led by Coach Anton Lyons, the Trojans put together a strong season, finishing with a 16-8 record that included a 7-5 league mark and second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Senior Salim Arikat was Petalum’s main man, dominating inside with scoring explosions and board dominations.

Petaluma received strong contributions from veterans Ryan Giacomini Cole Garzoli and sophomores Kieran Mannion, Elliott Blue and Andy Bai.

Petaluma was seeded No. 9 in Division 2 of the North Coast Section playoffs, opening against VVAL foe Vintage. A win in the game would put the Trojans into a quarterfinal game on Saturday against the winner of No.1 seed San Ramon Valley’s game against Santa Rosa.

CASA GRANDE BOYS

Casa Grande’s Gauchos, coached by former Casa player Chris Gutendor,f managed to pretty much stay on schedule despite playing several games short-handed.

They got off to a good start, winning four of their first five VVAL games, but faltered in the second half, losing six of their last seven games to finish 11-11 on the season and 5-7 in league.

It was good enough to put the Gauchos into the NCS Division 2 playoffs. The Gauchos were seeded No. 14 and opened against No. 3 Redwood. Should they win that game, they will play Saturday against the winner of a game between Benicia and Windsor.

Casa was led by the inside scoring of Brad Allred, the all-around play of Tory Cain and the outside shooting of Logan Bailey.

ST. VINCENT BOYS

The St. Vincent boys, coached by veteran Tom Bonfigli, found life in the North Bay League Redwood difficult, but dominated against Division 5 teams of their own size.

The Mustangs overcame a multitude of COVID-caused postponements to finish 14-10 on the season and capped off the regular season with their first NBL win ever, beating Elsie Allen 44-34.

With players shuttling in and out of the lineup because of the Pandemic and a multitude of other problems, different players were asked to step up at different times.

The Mustangs’ most consistent player throughout was senior Jake DeCarli. When he was available, senior Dante Antinini was a force and the team receive good play from sophomores Hudson Stipp, Jack Davis and Josh Malik.

It’s record against Division 5 schools gave the Mustangs a No. 5 and home game against Technology. A win in that game would move the Mustangs into a contest on Friday against the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Cloverdale and Upper Lake.