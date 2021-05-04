League-leading Petaluma girls basketball team rallies late to hold off Casa Grande

League-leading Petaluma had to rally late in the final stanza to hold off visiting Casa Grande 36-31 on Friday in the first of two contests between the cross-town girls basketball rivals.

The Trojans remained undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play (4-0), but it was a struggle until the final minutes against the feisty young Gauchos.

There was never much separation between the two teams as Petaluma fell behind 17-15 at intermission with only one basket during the entire second period against the dogged play of the energetic Casa squad.

A driving bank shot by senior center Rose Nevin in the late stages of the period was all the Trojans could put on the scoreboard against the Gauchos, who went ahead with some very defense led by guard Mazin Dahmani. She was a pest in the back court for Casa, forcing errant passes and turnovers by the Trojans as the Gauchos reversed a 13-10 first quarter deficit by holding the mistake-prone Trojans to off-balanced looks at the basket. The junior point guard knocked in two running baskets in the period to help Casa take a surprising lead.

Petaluma never got untracked on the offensive end as the Trojans started everything with entry passes to the hard-working Nevin at the top of the key, but she was double teamed on nearly every attempt to maneuver toward the basket.

Petaluma was 1-for-13 from the floor and gave up the lead by halftime. While baskets were not falling for Nevin and her teammates, the senior center kept Petaluma in the hunt by pulling down almost everything off the glass. She had an amazing 13 rebounds for the first half and a season-high 20 for the contest. On four occasions, Nevin came away with contested balls off the boards by pulling away the rebounds from hustling Gauchos.

Petaluma point guard Mallory O’Keefe was frustrated during the entire first half by the hustling defensive tactics of Dahmani. O’Keefe, averaging 14.5 points per game to lead the Trojans in the early season, was limited to only three good looks at the basket in the first half.

It was a different story in the second half for the junior Petaluma ball handler and offensive leader. She got things started in the third period by smoothly transitioning the Trojans into better offensive opportunities while adding three points of her own as Petaluma outscored the Gauchos10-6 and grabbed a narrow advantage for good.

Petaluma never opened a big lead, but the Trojans got a big boost when senior shooter Taylor Iacopi nailed her only 3-pointer half way through the final stanza, and it appeared to reestablish more confidence in their offensive sets.

Later, Petaluma got a big bucket from forward Emma Pontius while Casa countered with a clutch basket from junior Cassie Llaverias, but could get no closer than five points.

Casa coach Scott Himes was very pleased with the play of his young team which alternated as many as three freshmen into the game during crunch time.

“We are playing against varsity level competition, and the girls did not back down tonight,” he said. “We did not make enough key baskets down the stretch.”

Dahmani finished with 12 points and Llaverias added 10, including a couple of early triples. Nevin was a dynamo with 17 points for the winning Trojans, and was rarely given bench time because of her input on the floor.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn has been encouraged by the work habits of her players, and despite there being no championship banner this year said, “We know what the league records are for each team. The girls know as well.”