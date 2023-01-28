Petaluma’s young girls basketball team did several things right in its game against league-leading Sonoma Valley Thursday night. In the first half, the Trojans moved the ball well, played strong defense and battled the Dragons even on the backboards.

What the host Petalumans did not do was put the ball in the basket. The Trojans missed from afar, in close and in between. The result was a 55-20 Sonoma victory.

Sonoma led from start to finish and pretty much had the game in control the entire way against a Petaluma team that played with intensity, but couldn’t steer its shots into the net.

The Trojans had only a basket by Brooke Baxman in the entire first quarter. A 3-pointer by Lily Gemma gave the Petalumans a lift in the second period, but they still trailed at the half 21-10. Sydney Martin hit a trey to highlight Petaluma second-half efforts.

Sonoma was led by sharpshooting Lola Martin, who had four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Siena Hoban who scored a game-high 16.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn said that, despite the score, the Trojans are getting better.

“There will be games like this,” she said. “Sonoma is a very good team. Our last two games before this we played well. We are definitely improving.”

In their previous two games, the Trojans lost a league game to Justin-Siena 49-47 in overtime and beat Rancho Cotate in a non-league game 39-37.

The Trojans are 4-18 for the season and 0-7 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

GAUCHOS ROLL ON

Also Thursday night, Casa Grande scored quickly and often during a 64-14 win over Napa.

In the first half, all 13 Casa players contributed points, rebounds, assists, steals, or a combination of all. Casa was up 34-5 at halftime. Eleven of the 13 Casa players had at least one steal during the game.

Marissa Brody led the scoring with 20 points, Kyra Jenssen had 12, Avery King 9, Anamaria Robertson 7, Amalie Barr and Makayla Himes each 6 and several steals. Jamie McGaughey scored 3 points and had several steals, assists, and rebounds. Rona Hansen made a layup and had 3 rebounds. Sierra Dent, Alex Giacomini, Stella Koene, Janessa Paun, and Ava Nelson each had several rebounds and steals. Amalie Barr added 5 rebounds.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande beat Vintage for the second time this season 40-37.

Barr and McGaughey defended the basket heavily against Vintage drives, and the first quarter ended with Casa barely leading 7-6. Brody scored all 6 Casa points.

In the second quarter after several rebounds Ava Nelson, a long pass from McGaughey to Giacomini resulted in a 3-point Giacomini hit. Giacomini provided assists for 3-pointers by Robertson and King for a 16-10 lead. A pass from Barr to McGaughey for another 3-point shot gave Casa a 19-10 lead. Heavy defense under the hoop by Barr, Giacomini and McGaughey, along with two layups by Barr, both assisted by Brody, and several rebounds by Nelson gave Casa a 24-12 lead at half time.

In the third quarter Vintage scored 16 points to Casa's 4 to end the quarter tied at 28-28. Brody had all 4 of Casa's points, with an assistfrom Himes.

In the fourth quarter, Vintage quickly took and held the lead. Rebounds by King and assists from McGaughey and Himes lead to shots by Robertson and Brody to tie the game at 37-37, and a 3-point shot by Robertson with an assist by Brody ended the game with Casa on top.

Brody led the scoring with 15 points.