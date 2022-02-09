League title, NCS spots at stake in VVAL wrestling tournament

Stakes for Vine Valley Athletic League wrestlers get much higher Friday in the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament now to be held at Vintage High School in Napa.

The league match was originally scheduled for Saturday at Casa Grande, but was switched to Vintage because of less restrictive COVID protocols in Napa County than in Sonoma.

Casa Grande will look to solidify its dominance as the league’s top team and repeat as league champion in the tournament. The Gauchos are unbeaten (6-0) in league dual-meet competition. One of those losses was to Del Norte in last week’s North Coast Section Dual Meet Tournament. Still Casa took third and a NCS pennant.

In addition to the VVAL team championship, at state will be spots in the North Coast Section Tournament that go to the top three (top four for girls) finisher in each weight class.

Ryan Naugle looking for his fourth straight league championship leads a strong contingent of NCS hopefuls that includes Sakiko Pizzorro at 131 pounds. The transfer from West County is ranked No. 4 in the state in his weight division. Other Gauchos who have strong chances to qualify for state are Jacob Quintua at 138, Zack Babel at 184 and several others.

Petaluma also has several wrestlers hopeful for advancement, including Nate Corwin at 167, Zach Bettencourt at 158 and Dylan Baltazar at 115.

Petaluma’s four senior girls - Carla Maldonado, Shalyn Baker, Kimberly Larsen and Adriana Barjas – are all looking to have a big tournament and earn advancement.

Weigh-ins in the Vintage gym start at 8 p.m. with wrestling to follow.