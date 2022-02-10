League titles for Casa Grande girls soccer, basketball teams

The Casa Grande High School girls basketball team clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League championship Wednesday night, rolling over Napa 40-17 in its final regular-season game of the season.

The win in Napa, coupled with second-place Justin-Siena’s 50-34 loss to Vintage, assured the Gauchos the league title.

Casa Grande finished the regular season with a 10-2 league record and a 19-7 overall mark.

Justin-Siena is 8-3 in league with a game left to play while American Canyon is 7-3 with two left.

BOYS GAMES

Petaluma’s boys stumbled for the second straight game in its home gym Wednesday evening, losing to Vintage 70-50.

The visiting Crushers shut down the Trojans inside game with a collapsing zone defense that held Petaluma center Salim Arikat, coming off a 28-point performance the night before against American Canyon, to just four points.

Vintage took charge at the outset of the second quarter, going on a 13-1 run to take a 29-14 lead and never looked back.

Cole Garzoli led Petaluma with 14 points. Jackson Corley led Vintage with 26.

Petaluma is now 14-8 on the season and 5-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League with games at Justin-Siena tonight and at Napa Saturday still on its regular-season schedule.

St. Vincent faltered in the second half, losing at Piner 50-40.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs built a 30-21 halftime lead, but scored just 10 points in the second half.

Jake DeCarli led the Mustangs with 10 points.

St. Vincent is now 12-9 on the season, with a game at Rancho Cotate tonight.

SOCCER CHAMPIONS

Casa Grande captured the Vine Valley Athletic League girls soccer championship Wednesday, defeating Justin-Siena 3-1.

Heather Mahoney, Gabby Gotshall and Mallory Jones each scored a goal for the Gauchos. Jones and Mahoney also had assists, as did Natalia Young.

The win improved Casa Grande to 10-1-4 overall and 8-0-3 in league play, Second place Petaluma is 6-1-4 in league with the tie a 0-0 standoff with Casa Grande. The Gauchos finish the regular season with a 6 p.m. home match against Sonoma Valley on Friday. Petaluma ends up at home Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Justin-Siena.