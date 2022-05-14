League tournaments: St. Vincent softball only local champion

The only local softball team involved in a league tournament was the only local diamomd team to win a title..

St. Vincent’s Mustangs slugged Santa Rosa 19-0 to win in the first round of the North Bay League Redwood Tournament and followed up with a 6-3 win over Ukiah to win the tournament. The tournament triumph followed St. Vincent’s league championship.

The Mustangs made short work of Santa Rosa in its first tournament game, scoring in each of their four innings in a game that was called after 4 ½ frames after St. Vincent scored eight runs in its half of the fourth inning.

St. Vincent had 16 hits in the assault, led by catcher Maddy DeLaMontanya who was 4-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs.

Maddy Badaglia belted three hits and Alicia Hartmann, Izzy Badaglia, and Sophia Skubic each had two hits.

Skubic allowed just two hits with nine strikeouts in earning the pitching win.

St. Vincent used a four-run fifth inning to defeat Ukiah in the championship game.

Skubic made the rally stand good by allowing just four hits and one walk. She struck out six.

Sofia Roman slugged a home run and had two hits to highlight the win. DeLaMontanya had two hits.

The win was the 20th of the season for the Mustangs who go into the North Coast Section playoffs with a 20-6 record and the NBL Redwood championship with a 14-1 mark.

BASEBALL

Petaluma

Petaluma’s Vine Valley Athletic League baseball champion Trojans stumbled in the VVAL Tournament championship game, losing to Justin Siena’s Braves, 5-2, in a game played under the lights at Sonoma’s historic Arnold Field.

Justin-Siena pitcher Nick Anderson kept Petaluma batters off balance through six innings, allowing just four hits, while walking three and striking out seven. Petaluma did belt several long drives that were run down in the spacious Arnold Field outfield.

Trojan pitcher Aaron Davainis suffered his first loss of the season, giving up eight hits, three walks and striking out just two of the patient Brave batsmen.

Both teams scored in the first inning.

Justin-Siena counted on an infield hit and a well-struck double by sophomore Everet Johnson. Petaluma answered in the bottom of the inning on a leadoff single by Dante Vachini, a neat sacrifice bunt by Colin Landry and a Brave infield error.

Vachini’s hit was to be the last Petaluma was to get until Joe Brown blasted a long double in the fifth inning.

Meanwhile, Justin Siena took advantage of some sloppy Petaluma ball handling to score two runs on Robbie Sangiacomo’s double in the third and two more in the fourth with Johnson supplying the key hit.

Petaluma’s bats finally began to find life in the latter innings with Brown belting a long double in the fifth and David Wood stroking a hitting a sold single in the sixth.

Petaluma did not go down quietly.

In the last of the seventh, Trojan catcher Raime Dayton opened with a solid single to left. Vacchini attempted to add a base runner with a bunt, but was barely nipped at first.

Brown then belted a long drive to center that the Justin-Siena outfielder ran down, but apparently dropped the ball. However, the umpire ruled that the drop occurred as the fielder was attempting to switch the ball from his glove to his throwing hand after the catch had been recorded.

The play took added significance when Landry singled and Wyatt Davis walked. A fly to left ended the uprising.

The Petaluma loss followed a first-round 7-1 win over Sonoma Valley. A five-run Petaluma fifth inning decided that game.

Zachary Fiene allowed just four hits over 5 1/3 innings in a strong pitching performance for Petaluma. Jacob Haugen finished up allowing just one hit the rest of the way.

Brown hit a three-run homer to highlight a 10-hit Petaluma batting attack.

Wood, Vachini, and Leonardo Salvato each had two hits for the Trojans.

The tournament result left the Trojans at 18-8 for the season. They claimed the VVAL championship with an 11-1 record.

Casa Grande

Casa Grande’s Gauchos opened the VVAL Tournament by scoring two runs in their first inning, but couldn’t maintain the momentum, losing to Justin-Siena 9-3 in the first round at Arnold Field.

The Braves tuned up for their championship game meeting with Petaluma by collecting 10 hits off a pair of Gaucho pitchers.

Dylan Petersen had three of Casa Grande’s seven hits, while sophomore Alex Cruz slugged a home run and drove in two runs.

The Gauchos go into the North Coast Section playoffs with a 17-8 record and a 7-5 second-place record in the VVAL.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent’s Mustangs lost their first-round game in the North Bay League Redwood Tournament to West County 5-3.

The Mustangs will go into the North Coast Section playoffs with an 11-11 record and a 5-7 league mark.