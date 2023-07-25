A historically long season ended for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team in the State Championship Tournament at Jackie Robinson Stadium on the UCLA campus.

The Leghorns won their first two games in the battle for the right to advance to the Regional Tournament, topping Clovis in their first game 6-2, and Yuba-Sutter 12-1.

But, in the pivotal third game, the Petalumans lost to El Segundo 12-10. The Leghorns gave up nine runs in the second inning and couldn’t quite battle all the way back. The end came in a 4-1 loss to Yuba-Sutter.

The loss ended a string of four straight State Tournament championships for the Leghorns.

“We just couldn’t get the big hits when we needed them,” noted Leghorn Coach Spencer Finkbohner. “We were very disappointed.”

Petaluma finished the biggest schedule in Leghorn history with a 39-10 record.