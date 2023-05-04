The tournament is a benefit for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team and this year is dedicated to memory of Greg Tracey, a long-time Leghorn supporter.

There are still a few openings in the Petaluma Leghorns Classic Golf Scramble coming up on May 13 at Rooster Run Golf Club.

Petaluma’s new-look American Legion baseball team seeks a third straight state championship with a talent-loaded team. The trouble for the Leghorns is that their schedule is also talent loaded.,

Counting tournaments, the Leghorns will play more than 40 games in a jam-packed two-month season. Included on their agenda are several games against summer collegiate teams composed of players older than the 19-under American Legion team.

Because of new American Legion rules, the Petaluma team will face that schedule with players from eight different high schools.

The Leghorns have several home games, particularly in the early season before the summer tournament season hits. Petaluma coach Spencer Finkbohner had hoped to play some of those games at the new diamond under construction at the Washington Street Park, but the heavy rains this winter have delayed the project, and the Leghorns and other area teams will have to wait another season before their new home is ready for occupancy.

This summer, the Petaluma team will play at St. Vincent, Casa Grande and other available facilities.

The team the Leghorns will put on those diamonds will be loaded with some of the best players from Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent, augmented with players from Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate and other area high schools.

Finkbohner said his job and that of and his coaching staff is to mold a diverse group of talented baseball players into a cohesive team prepared to play on a higher level than most have yet seen.

“The difference is the speed of the game,” the coach said. “That, and the number of games. “We are going to be playing the elite of the elite, and these players are used to playing two or three games a week. We will be playing four and more during tournaments.”

As for bonding into a team, Finkbohner said that will not be a problem. “They all share a love of the game,” he explained. “We spend a lot of time together and we all love baseball. Often, guys who have never met until American Legion baseball end up at a teammate’s wedding.”

As always, the key to the compact American Legion season is pitching, and Finkbohner is convinced the Leghorns have enough strong arms to carry his team through the busy season.

Leading a list of outstanding pitchers is left-handed Austin Steeves, the ace of the Vine Valley Athletic League champion Casa Grande High School staff and one of the top prep pitchers in the Redwood Empire, but there is also a wealth of mound talent from around the area.

On the Leghorn roster are former Casa Grande pitcher Russell Freedhiem, along with current Petaluma High pitchers Zack Fiene and Anthony Del Prete. Others include Carson Dillion and Jaxon Leo from Windsor, Chris Stanfeld from Rancho Cotate, Evan Sandoval and Raul Valdivia Jr. from Cardinal Newman and Connor Franklin who prepped at West Campus High School in Sacramento.

But that is only the beginning. Almost every player on the roster is capable of helping on the mound, including outfielders Jeffrey Rice from Casa Grande, along with Eddy Stone and Nico Antonini from St. Vincent and infielders Alex Cruz from Casa Grande, Landen Rota and Jack Lazark from Cardinal Newman and Caze Deraminelaere and Nate O’leal from Rancho Cotate.

“We’ve got a lot of quality pitchers,” said Finkbohner. “I could throw any one of nine pitchers every day.”

The Leghorns have a tradition of outstanding catchers and Finkbohner is convinced that will continue with Justice Brinson from Cardinal Newman, who is bound for Azusa Pacfic. Evan Black from Novato will also do some catching and could fit into the outfield picture.

The Leghorn outfield will be all local, anchored by Steeves. When he isn’t pitching, the Gaucho is one of the best defensive outfielders in the North Bay. Dante Vachini, perhaps the best hitter on this season’s Petaluma High team, will also be in the outfield, along with Stone and Antonini, the best bat swingers on the St. Vincent High School team. Casa’s Rice will also play in the outfield along with Brady Williams from Maria Carrillo.

The Leghorn infield is anchored by shortstop Derammelaere, a returning American Legion veteran. O’leal also returns from last season’s team. Both are Rancho Cotate products.

Cruz, Casa Grande’s clean-up hitter this season, provides a quality first baseman.

Also in the infield mix are Brady Boyd, Rota Landen, Jack Lazark and Blake Bryson from Cardinal Newman.

The Leghorns will preview their 2023 edition on May 31 against the Sonoma Stompers summer colligate team at Arnold Field in Sonoma.