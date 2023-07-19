Austin Steeves pitched the Petaluma Leghorns into the American Legion State Tournament for 19-under teams, beating Fairfield 2-1 in the Area Tournament played in mostly 100-plus degree temperatures at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield.

Both Petaluma and Yuba City will move on to the state tournament as representatives of Area 1.The two were to meet for the Area Tournament title, but Leghorn Coach Spencer Finkbohner said the game was not nearly as important as the game against Fairfield that clinched advancement to state.

“It meant everything,” Finkbohner said. “If we had lost, our season would have been over.”

Steeves, backed by a solid defense, made sure that didn’t happen. He scattered six hits, walked just one and struck out eight. He lost his shutout in the seven-inning game when he gave up a home run in the last inning.

The Leghorns got one run on a walk to Casa Grande’s Jeffrey Rice, a wild pitch and an RBI by Cardinal Newnan’s Raul Valdivia, Jr. and another on a Rice single, a sacrifice bunt by Valdivia and a hit by Casa Grande’s Jordan Giacomini.

That was all that Steeves and his defenders needed.

On their way to the big championship game, the Leghorns defeated the Humboldt Eagles 4-3 in extra innings, the Napa Valley Baseball Club 6-5 and Yolo Post 77 by the 10-run rule.

Leading the way for the Leghorns in the tournament was catcher Justice Brinson from Cardinal Newman who hit at a .750 clip for the tournament.

Petaluma High’s Dante Vachini batted .600 for the affair and St. Vincent’s Eddie Stone drove in six runs and had three doubles.

Now it is on to Southern California and UCLA where the Leghorns will face the best American Legion teams in the state in a tournament that was to begin Thursday and continue through the weekend.

A win there and it is back to Fairfield for the Regional Tournament, the last step before the American Legion World Series in Shelby, NC. Only one previous Leghorn team has reached that lofty goal.

Finkbohner said the Leghorns are ready for the challenge.

“We are starting to hit and our defense is playing at a high level,” he said.

After the win over Fairfield, the Leghorns are 37-7 for the season.