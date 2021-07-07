Leghorns American Legion team gets ready for playoff time

Petaluma turned the corner in the senior summer American Legion baseball season with a home-and-home series with the Santa Rosa A’s recently, and the all-important Area Legion Tournament at Fairfield is right around the corner beginning on July 14.

The Leghorn 19-and-under squad carries a 6-6 record after playing a challenging schedule, including a series of games at Chico with the Nuts and other area teams and the Around the Horn Tournament at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

First year head coach Spencer Finkbonner, a veteran of playing and assistant coaching in the Leghorn program, has focused on his pitching staff of six players while turning over the batting coaching chores to assistant Patrick Hodges in the shortened season.

“We have been alternating all of our pitchers and limiting their innings by a pitch count,” noted Finkbonner. “At this point, Drew Haskins from Montgomery High has taken the lead on our staff. He has been consistently accurate in the zone.”

All of the players on the Leghorn roster got some playing time in the two games against the A’s who are stocked with talent-rich regulars currently playing for the Santa Rosa College Bear Cubs (12-6).

It is a challenging assignment keeping track of all the scorebook moves made by Finkbonner and his staff. One player who took advantage of the roster moves in his turn at bat was Casa Grande’s Jake McCoy who powered a soaring home run over the left field fence in the wild first game against Santa Rosa.

McCoy hit the ball at a .407 clip for the first place Gauchos this season. Winning summer games is important, but getting game time so that players can experiment with various individual techniques is the main goal prior to the Fairfield opener against Napa Valley on July 14.

This week, the Leghorns are taking an extended four-game visit to historic Crab Stadium in Eureka to play Siskiyou-area teams and the Australia 25-and-under squad in a four-game stretch before returning for a doubleheader against the Fairfield Expos.

Finkbonner was pleased with his team’s performance in the Around the Horn Classic at Borman Field.

“Our team played very well in the special tournament sponsored by the family of Denise Horn in honor of her fallen husband and son who played at Cal. We finished second and defeated Burkovich of Oakland twice,” he said.

“I enjoyed meeting and getting to know Mrs.Horn. It was her and her husband’s goal to make baseball fun for the players.”

In a special feature of the Vacaville tournament, second baseman Garrett Lewis slammed his way to capture first place in a home run hitting contest.

“We were impressed with Borman Field,” said Finkbonner. “They have spent some time and resources keeping the place up. It is a great place to play baseball.”

With all the moving parts, there hasn’t been enough opportunity for many of the players to break away from the field yet Finkbohner said.

“Gabe Henshel, an infielder from Maria Carrillo, has put together several good games,” noted Finkbonner. “He has been hitting and has been great up the middle.”

Henshel averaged .383 at the plate in his four seasons in the Puma baseball program, and his on-base average was .552.

“Our season is in front of us,” said Finkbonner “Of course, the tournament at Fairfield will determine if we advance to state. I don’t think we have won a signature game yet.”

The California state baseball tournament for American Legion teams is tentatively scheduled to be played at Fresno State’s Beiden Field from July 24 through July 27.