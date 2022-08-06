Leghorns beat Utah, unbeaten in Regional Tournament

The Petaluma Leghorns took another big step toward the American Legion World Series Thursday, defeating St. George, the Utah state champion, 5-4 in the second round of the West Regional Tournament being played at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield.

The win was the second by one run in the tournament by the Leghorns and moved them into a big match against League City, the Texas State champion tonight at 7 o’clock.

Austin Steeves was dominant on the mound for Petaluma against Utah, striking out 12 in six innings. The pitch count rule took the starter out of the game after the sixth inning.

The Leghorn offense was led by Nick Andrews, Caze Derammelaere and Nico Antonini with two hits each. Derammelaere had a double.

Petaluma led 5-1 going into the seventh inning before St. George rallied against relief pitcher Chris Stanfield, scoring three runs and putting the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position before the game ended on a pop-up.

Things might have been even tougher for the Leghorns had center fielder Evan Johnson not made a spectacular catch in that decisive seventh frame.

In other games Thursday, Tucson eliminated Green Valley from Nevada 1-0; Kapolei from Hawaii ended the host Fairfield Expos season 5-4; and League City slugged La Cueva from New Mexico 15-1.

In other Friday games, Kapolei faces St. George and Tucson takes on La Cueva.

Leghorn coach Spencer Finkbohner said Friday’s game will be a big one for the Leghorns as they face a Texas team that goes into the contest with a 16-1 record. The winner will advance to the championship game on Sunday regardless of what happens in Saturday games.