Leghorns in the mix with six other state American Legion champions

With a significant number of achievements already in the 2022 chapter of their 23-year history, the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team is in a position make that chronicle one of the greatest ever.

The Leghorns 19-under team is participating this week in the American Legion Western Regional Tournament being played at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield. The Leghorns are one of eight teams to survive Area and State Tournaments to advance to the prestigious event. They are one of 64 teams nationwide still standing in the scramble to reach the American Legion World series in Shelby, N.C.

Only one other Leghorn team, the 2013 version, has ever reached the World Series. To get there will be no easy task as the Petalumans face state champions from Arizona (Tucson), Utah (St. George), Texas (League City), Hawaii (Honolulu), Nevada (Henderson) and New Mexico (Albuquerque).

Also playing are the Fairfield Expos, given a spot for being the tournament hosts. The Expos are well deserving to be in the field after defeating the Leghorns for the Area Tournament title.

The tournament runs through Sunday, with the championship game at 1 p.m. A second contest in the double-elimination tournament, if needed, will be played at 4 p.m.

Petaluma head coach Spencer Finkbohner, a player on the 2013 World Series team, noted that the youthful Petalumans have been led all season by Leghorn veterans Marco Zarco, Garret Lewis, Mason Cox, Bryce Cox, Evan Johnson and Logan Fiene.

“They are the guys that drive the bus,” said Finkbohner. “They are our leaders.”

To get to the Regionals, the Leghorns went 33-6, won the prestigious Reno Fourth of July Tournament, finished second in the Area Tournament to advance to state and then won the state tournament.

Along the way it was always the next man up, with a different player or players providing the impetus each day.

Now the Petalumans are just a tournament away from the ultimate.

“For us, it is just a matter of staying cool and staying together. There is no easy path. Every team is a good team. I want these players to have the same experience I had in 2013.”

The Leghorn roster includes pitcher Tony Surez, pitcher Jacob Greiner, outfielder Mario Zarco, infielder Nico Antonini, outfielder Evan Johnson, pitcher Zachary Fiene, outfielder Martignoli Cade, infielder Garett Lewis, outfielder Stanfield Christopher, outfielder Wesley Allen, outfielder Brice Cox, infielder Nathan O’leal, infielder Caze Derammelaere, infielder Nick Adams, outfielder Austin Steeves, infielder Brady Williams, pitcher Mason Cox, and infielder Miles Snodgrass.