Leghorns lose American Legion Regional championship to Texas

The end came with sickening suddenness for the Petaluma Leghorns in the American Legion Regional Tournament played at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield.

Playing for the tournament championship and the right to advance to the American Legion World Series, the Leghorns were beaten 3-2 by League City, the Texas state champion.

All three League City runs scored in the last of the seventh inning.

Petaluma seemed on its way to the American League ultimate through six innings behind the strong pitching of tournament-long standout Evan Johnson, before the dream ended with the Texas rally.

Tristin Zarella delivered the key hit for League City, a triple to score its first run. Kyeler Thompson singled home Zarella to tie the game. Three batters later, with the bases loaded, Brandon Vassallo singled to score Thompson for the walk-off Texas win.

Petaluma had only four hits off League City starting pitcher Ken Hardebeck, but were still in a position to win the game after scoring solo runs in the first and sixth innings.

A Texas error helped the Leghorns score a run in the first inning. In the sixth, Wesley Allen singled home Garret Lewis with an insurance run. It just wasn’t quite enough insurance. It was Allen’s second hit of the game.

Lewis and Mason Cox accounted for the other Leghorn hits, both singles.

After winning the California State Tournament, the Leghorns won their first three Regional games before losing two in a row, one by two runs to Kapolei, Hawaii 13-11 and the other the hurt to Texas by a single run.

The win by League City was its second of a head-spinning final tournament day, following a 6-2 win over Kapolei early in the day.