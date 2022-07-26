Leghorns play for American Legion State championship

Petaluma’s Leghorn American Legion baseball team is within one game of winning the California State American Legion championship.

The Leghorns rallied for four runs in the last of the seventh and final inning on Monday to defeat the El Segundo Blues 5-4 and secure a spot in Tuesday’s championship game. The Petalumans will face Area 3 champion Clovis in an 8 a.m. game at Pete Biden Field on the Fresno State University campus.

Petaluma goes into the game undefeated with four straight wins, while Clovis has a loss, meaning the Leghorns have to be beaten twice to lose the title. Should Petaluma lose the 8 a.m. game, a second contest would immediately follow.

El Segundo apparently had Monday’s semifinal game won with a 4-1 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning before Petaluma fought back with its four-run explosion in its last chance.

Petaluma had eight hits in the game with shortstop Caze Derammelaere collecting three and Wesley Allen adding two.

Austin Steeves pitched 6 2/3 innings with Brady Williams getting two outs for the Leghorns.

Petaluma moved into the semifinal game with a 7-4 win over the Fairfield Expos, the team that won the Area Tournament with the Leghorns second a week earlier.

Petaluma jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings against Fairfield and held on behind the pitching of Evan Johnson, a Casa Grande junior. Johnson also had two hits in the game.

His Casa Grande high school teammates Steeves and Mason Cox contributed to the Leghorn attack, with Cox collecting three hits and Steeves two.

In their first two state games, the Leghorns defeated the Bay Area Bombers 11-0 and Long Beach 9-1.

Should the Leghorns win the State Tournament, they qualify for the Regional Tournament to be played at Laural Creek Park in Fairfield Aug. 3 through 7. That winner advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. Aug. 11 through 16.

“It has been the next man up for us,” Leghorn manager Spencer Finkbohner said. “Each day we come to the ballpark, someone else has stepped up.”