Leghorns record third straight win in American Legion Regional Tournament

The Petaluma Leghorns moved to within a game of entering the American Legion Regional Tournament championship game undefeated Friday night by defeating League City, the Texas state champion 9-8.

The win was the third straight for the Leghorns with every victory coming by a single run. The triumph sent the Leghorns into a Saturday night game against Hawaii state champion Kapolei at 7 o’clock at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield. A win Saturday moves the Leghorns into the championship game Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the tournament driver’s seat for a sport in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Of Petaluma’s three nail-biting wins, Friday’s was the most mind boggling as League City rallied for five runs in the second inning and led 8-2 before the Leghorns started their comeback.

The Petalumans scored in each of their final four at bats. One run tallied in the third and three came home in the fourth. Austin Steeves singled home a run in the fifth and the tying tally scored on a fielder’s choice by Evan Johnson.

Nico Antonini singled home Garret Lewis for the winning run in the sixth.

Johnson made the comeback stand good with two innings of no-hit relief pitching.

Mason Cox had three hits for the Leghorns, while Antonini and Steeves each had two hits. Cox drove in two runs, while Antonini , Steeves, Lewis and Nick Andrews each drove in a run.

The championship game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, with a second, if necessary to follow at 4 p.m.