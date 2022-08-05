Leghorns start American Legion Regional Tournament with a win

Petaluma’s Leghorn American Legion team took a big first step Wednesday in the American Legion West Regional Tournament being played at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield.

The Leghorns edged Green Valley, the Nevada state champion, 4-3 in eight innings. The win moves the Petaluma team into a winners’ bracket game Thursday at 4 p.m. against St. George, the Utah state champion.

St. George defeated Tucson, the Arizona state champion, 3-1 in its opening game.

In other first-round games, Texas state champion League City defeated Hawaii state champion Kapolei 10-2 and New Mexico champion Las Cueva defeated tournament host Fairfield 3-2.

Austin Steeves came through with the game-winning hit for the Leghorns in the top of the eighth inning and Evan Johnson made the run stand good with strong relief pitching.

Petaluma head coach Spencer Finkbohner said his team did not play its best game, but found a way to win. “We made some baserunning mistakes and uncharacteristically some defensive mistakes, but good teams find a way to win,” he said.

Jacob Greiner pitched five strong innings for Petaluma, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Nick Andrews allowed two runs in in an inning’s work before Johnson came on to close things out and earn the win with five strikeouts over two innings.

Garret Lewis, Mason Cox and Steeves each had two hits for the Leghorns with Johnson scoring two runs.