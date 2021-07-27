Leghorns win State, back to Fairfield for Regionals

Petaluma’s Leghorn baseball team moved to within one tournament win of the American Legion World Series by sweeping the State Tournament in Clovis in four straight games.

The Leghorns now advance to the West Regional Tournament being played at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield Aug. 4 through Aug. 8. Petaluma won the Area Tournament at Laurel Creek Park two weeks ago before advancing to the California State Tournament in Clovis.

The Leghorns wrapped up the championship of that tournament Tuesday morning, beating Napa 13-0 in a match of two teams from the same league. Petaluma had defeated Napa earlier in a key game in the Area Tournament before Napa bounced back to take second in the tournament and earn a spot in the State affair.

At State, the Leghorns defeated Oceanside 4-3 in an exciting extra-inning tournament-opening game. The Petalumans then downed Long Beach 7-2 and Oceanside 16-2 before wrapping things up with a 13-0 win over Napa.

Leading hitters for Petaluma through the State Tournament were Zane Bennett from Casa Grande, Garett Lewis from Petaluma High, Mason Cox from Casa and Gabe Henschel.

After using what Coach Spencer Finkbohner called “A hodge-podge” of pitchers in the opening game, the Leghorns received six strong innings from Andrew Haskins against Long Beach and seven good innings from Jake Walton against Oceanside the second time around.

Richie Kingsborough pitched four solid innings in the championship game win over Napa with Jake McCoy finishing up.

Things get considerably tougher for the Leghorns now as they take on state champions from Utah, Hawaii, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Neveda.

Petaluma opens the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 against Texas. Petaluma goes into the game working on a 15-game win streak.