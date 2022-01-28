Limited spectators allowed for indoor sports

A “clarification” of county health guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow spectators to attend high school basketball games tonight for the first time since Jan. 12.

County officials announced this morning that rules that allowed only 50 persons in a gym at any one time refers only to spectators and visitors. Previously, the rule had been interpreted to mean 50 players total. The practicality was that, by the time players and coaches, officials and support staff were counted, the 50-person limit was reached, only a very few spectators were allowed.

The new rules do not count performers, athletes, coaches, event staff and news media among the 50-person limit.

The new clarification still limits the number of spectators and visitors to 50 for all indoor events, including performances, concerts, and sporting games. Spectators for outdoor events will be capped at 100.

The change will be felt immediately with spectators allowed for tonight’s girls basketball game at St. Vincent de Paul High School and boys basketball games at Petaluma and Casa Grande.

Schools will enforce the new spectator limits in different ways.

Finals details were still being worked out this afternoon, but Petaluma and Casa Grande, both members of the Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes four schools based in Napa County where there are no restrictions on spectator numbers, will allow two spectators per athlete until the cap number is reached.

St. Vincent, a member of the North Bay League, will restrict attendance to 25 players per team, with both teams submitting a list of “guests,” with the host school allowed to fill out the crowd if the visitors do not reach their 25-person limit. Preference will be given to parents.

The county limitation on spectators expires at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Sonoma is the only Bay Area county to place a limitation on the number of persons allowed at public events.